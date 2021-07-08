Calendar: Things to do this week in Yakima

TODAY
• Art in the Park creARTe Workshops, through Aug. 12, 519 Maple St. in Tieton. Details: www.tietonarts.org/crearte.
• Granger Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, KNDA Plaza, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger. Details: grangerfarmersmarket.org.
• McAllister Museum of Aviation, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays through July 31. ($2 per person.) Details: mcallistermuseum.org.
• 47th Parallel, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Light rock. Free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/47th-parallel-light-rock.
• Greta Matassa Quintet, 7:30 p.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Ticket price varies: VIP, main floor, balcony and livestream options. Details: https://theseasonsyakima.com.
FRIDAY
• Dakota Poorman, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Acoustic country and Top 40. Free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/dakota-poorman-acoustic-country-and-top-40.
• Matinee Dance, 1:30-3:45 p.m., Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Cost: $4. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
• Franklin Park Summer Sunset Concert Series: DieBruder, 6-8 p.m., Franklin Park, 2105 Tieton Drive. Bring picnic dinner and blanket or lawn chair. Free. Details: yakimaparks.com/special-events.
• First “2nd Friday” with Stimulus Package, 7-9 p.m., AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St. Details: www.facebook.com/AntoLinCellars.
SATURDAY
• Prosser Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 2, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.
• Ellensburg Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, Fourth Street in downtown Ellensburg. Details: ellensburgfarmersmarket.com.
• “Out of the Woods,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, noon 5 p.m. Saturdays, July 10-Aug. 21, Larson Gallery, 1616 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
• X-Band, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Rock music. Free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/x-band-rock/2021-07-10.
• “Uncultivated” at Boxx Gallery, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through July 31. Details: http://boxxgallery.com.
• Wilridge Vineyard, Winery & Distillery Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., Wilridge Vineyard, Winery & Distillery, 250 Ehler Road. Classic rock tribute bands. Cost: $30. Details: www.WilridgeWinery.com.
• Mud, Sweat and Beers 5K, July 10, Sozo Sports, 2210 S. 38th Ave. Three categories: adults, children, teens. Details: sozoracingseries.com.
SUNDAY
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, 22 S. Third St. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
• Yakima Valley Community Band Summer Concerts, 7 p.m., Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Details: www.yvcb.org.
• Outdoor Cinema Series: “Matilda” (PG), Chesterley Park, 3606 River Road. Free event for all ages; bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the grass. Movies begins at sunset (8:30 p.m.). Details: yakimaparks.com/special-events.
• Viva la Música Concert Series: 5-7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 15. Cruzados Musical at Miller Park. (Finale concert Sept. 12.) Free. Details: yakimaparks.com/special-events.
• Arts Encounter Series, July 12-15 at 11th Avenue Ballet School, 1014 S. 11th Ave. Four sessions for ages 3 and older. Cost and details: www.11thavefoundation.org/summer-classes--camps.
JULY 13
• Essential Oils Classes, 1-2:30 p.m. every second Tuesday through Sept. 14, Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Cost: $5. Call 509-575-6166 to RSVP. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
• Avoiding Senior Scams Computer Class, every second Tuesday through Sept. 14, Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Cost: $10. Call 509-575-6166 to RSVP. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
JULY 14
• eM’nCee Music, 6-9 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Country-pop-rock. Free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/emncee-music-country-pop-rock-2/2021-07-14.
• Strawberry Social, 2-3 p.m., Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Cost: $7. Details: 509-575-6404.
• Yakima Valley Community Band Summer Concerts, 7 p.m., Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Details: www.yvcb.org.
• Wednesday Night Cruises, 5-7 p.m., Tailgaters Grill Viking Village, 110 E. Third Ave. in Selah. Details: https://vintiques.com.