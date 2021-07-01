Calendar: Things to do this week in Yakima

TODAY
• Art in the Park creARTe Workshops, through Aug. 12, 519 Maple St. in Tieton. Details: www.tietonarts.org/crearte.
• Granger Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, KNDA Plaza, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger. Details: http://grangerfarmersmarket.org.
• Virtual exhibit: DoVa Student and Faculty, through Friday, Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Exhibit by Department of Visual Art (DoVA) Students. Details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
• McAllister Museum of Aviation, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through July 31. $2 per person. Details: https://mcallistermuseum.org.
• Hunter Stiles, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Country music. Free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/hunter-stiles-country-music.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
• State Fair Park July Fourth Celebration, 2-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday. Details: www.statefairpark.org.
FRIDAY
• 86th annual PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division St. Online tickets only: www.toppenishrodeo.com.
• 4th of July Community Parade and ‘50s-themed car show, 11 a.m., Pacifica Senior Living, 818 E. Mountain View Ave. in Ellensburg. Details: Terri at 509-925-1220.
• Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Details: https://yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
• American Honey, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Country-rock-dance. Free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/american-honey-country-rock-dance-2.
SATURDAY
• Prosser Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 2, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.
• Ellensburg Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, Fourth Street in downtown Ellensburg. Details: ellensburgfarmersmarket.com.
• Toppenish Wild West Parade, parade at 11 a.m., staging at 8 a.m., judging at 9 a.m. Details: www.toppenishrodeo.com/events/wild-west-parade or 509-865-3262.
• Larson Gallery Guild Members Exhibition, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 21, 1616 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Schedule and details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
• Powerhouse, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Hard rock/heavy metal. Free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/powerhouse-hard-rock-heavy-metal.
• “Uncultivated” at Boxx Gallery, 616 Maple St. in Tieton, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through July 31. New show: Renee Adams (mixed media sculptures) and Rachel Hill Kirk (drawings and watercolors). Details: http://boxxgallery.com.
SUNDAY
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, 22 S. Third St. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
• Yakima Valley Community Band Summer Concerts, 7 p.m. July 4, 7, 14, 21 at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Details: www.yvcb.org.
JULY 6
• Woman’s Century Club Family and Friends Bunco, 1 p.m., Donald House, 302 N. Second St. $5 donation.