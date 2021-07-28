Calendar: Things to do this week in Yakima

TODAY
• Art in the Park creARTe Workshops, through Aug. 12, 519 Maple St. in Tieton. Details: www.tietonarts.org/crearte.
• Granger Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, KNDA Plaza, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger. Details: grangerfarmersmarket.org.
• McAllister Museum of Aviation, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through July 31. ($2 per person.) Details: mcallistermuseum.org.
• Bill Brennan acrylic on canvas paintings, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St. Through Sept. 12.
• eM’nCee Music, 6-9 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Country-rock-pop cover band; free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/emncee-music-country-pop-rock-2/2021-07-29.
• Free Kids Art Workshop, noon-2 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 19, Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Details: englewoodchristianchurch.com.
FRIDAY
• The Talbott Brothers, 6-8 p.m., Franklin Park, 2105 Tieton Drive. Part of Franklin Park Summer Sunset Concert Series; through Aug. 13. Alt-country. Bring picnic dinner and blanket or lawn chair. Free. Details: yakimaparks.com/special-events.
• Open Mic, 7-10 p.m. second Fridays through Sept. 11. Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Merit Parcel, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Indy rock cover band; free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/merit-parcel-indy-rock-2/2021-07-31.
• Intro to Excel Computer Class, 2-4 p.m., Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Cost: $10. RSVP: 509-575-6166. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
SATURDAY
• Prosser Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 2, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.
• Ellensburg Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, Fourth Street in downtown Ellensburg. Details: ellensburgfarmersmarket.com.
• “Out of the Woods,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 21, Larson Gallery, 1616 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Schedule and details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
• “Uncultivated,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Boxx Gallery in Tieton. Details: boxxgallery.com.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m. First Fridays and every Saturday through Sept. 11, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St. Popular rock.
SUNDAY
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, 22 S. Third St. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
• “Playing with Fire” (PG), 8:30 p.m., Chesterley Park, 3606 River Road. Free for all ages; bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the grass. Part of Outdoor Cinema Series. Details: yakimaparks.com/special-events.
• “Los Nuevos Sierreños,” 5-7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Part of “Viva la Música” concert series, Sundays through Aug. 15, with finale concert Sept. 12. Free. Details: yakimaparks.com/special-events.
• Weekly Baha’i Faith Events, 3-4 p.m, Moxee Community Center, 255 W. Seattle Ave., Moxee. Sundays through December. Free. More information: 509-576-3183.
AUG. 2
• Arts Encounter Series, 11th Avenue Ballet School, 1014 S. 11th Ave. Next session is Monet's Garden on Aug. 2-5. Geared for ages 3 and older. Cost and details: www.11thavefoundation.org/summer-classes--camps.