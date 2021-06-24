Calendar: Things to do this week in Yakima

THURSDAY
• Art in the Park creARTe Workshops, through Aug. 12, 519 Maple St. in Tieton. Details: www.tietonarts.org/crearte.
• Granger Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, KNDA Plaza, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger. Details: http://grangerfarmersmarket.org.
• Virtual exhibit: DoVa Student and Faculty, through July 2, Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Exhibit by Department of Visual Art (DoVA) students. Details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
FRIDAY
• Larson Gallery Guild Members Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday, 1616 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Schedule and details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
• The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition: “The Way We Worked,” noon-3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. in Tieton. Details: www.mightytieton.com/events/2021/4/3/thewayweworked.
• AntoLin Cellars Presents: Jeff Parker, 7-9 p.m., AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St. Details: www.facebook.com/AntoLinCellars.
SATURDAY
• Christie Tirado’s “Gráfica del Campo” Exhibit, weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at BOXX Gallery, 616 Maple St. in Tieton. Exhibit runs through June 29. Details at boxxgallery.com.
• Prosser Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 2, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. in Prosser. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.
• Ellensburg Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, Fourth Street in downtown Ellensburg. Details: ellensburgfarmersmarket.com.
• Cobrahawk, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/cobra-hawk-band-rock.
• Savannah Fuentes and Diego Amador Jr., 7:30 p.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Ticket price varies: VIP, main floor, balcony and livestream options. Details: theseasonsyakima.com/events.
SUNDAY
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, 22 S. Third St. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
• Logan Strosahl/Nick Sanders, 6 p.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Ticket price varies: VIP, main floor, balcony and livestream options. Details: theseasonsyakima.com/events.
JUNE 30
• Wednesday Night Cruises, 5-7 p.m., Carl’s Jr., 2208 S. First St. Details: https://vintiques.com.