Books and lectures calendar: March 5, 2020

Inklings Bookshop
5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; www.inklingsbookshop.com
• 1 p.m. Saturday: Jessie Kwak, author of “From Chaos to Creativity.”
• 7 p.m. March 26: Lono Waiwaiole, author of “White Swan.”
Open Mic Night: Poetry
Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave., Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com
• 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month through May; admission is free, donations accepted.
• Wednesday host: Aileen Keown Vaux.
Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series
CWU Brooks Library, Wildcat Way and Dean Nicholson Boulevard, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/english/lion-rock-visiting-writers-series
• Noon craft talks followed by 6 p.m. readings.
• Tuesday: Elissa Washuta, member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and nonfiction writer; free.
• April 14: Sharma Shields, short story collection author.
• April 28: Mita Mahato, cut paper, collage and comics artist and educator.
Story Time at the Museum
Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-248-0747
• 10 a.m. Wednesdays; free for kids, $2 for adults.
• 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month: Join Yakima Symphony Orchestra during “Meet the Orchestra Story Hour.”
Yakwriters
Living Care Retirement, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; Susie Drougas, 509-930-0271; Kathy Bensch, 509-961-4868; Jeff Reynolds, 509-966-1222
• Writing group at 7 p.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays; all genres read and critiqued.
Toddler Storytime
Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5830, inklingsbookshop.com
• 10 a.m. Tuesdays; ages 18 months to 4 years; free.
CALL TO POETS
Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal: Spring 2020
• Deadline to submit is March 15; details at shrubsteppepoetry.org/poetry-journal
POETRY
Yakima Coffeehouse Poets: Craft Series
Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave, Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com
• Five hourlong workshops; 2 p.m.; free.
• Sunday: Celebration of late poet Mary Oliver; moderator Dotty Armstrong.
• March 15: Poetry readings from Yakima-based Labyrinth poets; moderator Elaine Smith.
• March 22: Life and work of former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser; moderators Ed Stover and Linda Brown.
• March 29: Workshop on craft of writing poetry; moderator Mark Fuzie.
LECTURES/PROGRAMS
CWU Museum of Culture and Environment
1200 N. D St., Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/museum
• 5:30 p.m. today: “Monkey Lingo” by Sofi K. Blue; free.
• 5:30 p.m. March 12: “Preparing for Wildfire: Are You Ready?” with DNR landowner assistance forester Jason Emsley.
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy Winter Lecture Series
Yakima Valley College, Glenn Anthon Hall, Building 4, Room 215, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima; www.cowichecanyon.org
• 7 p.m. Tuesday: CWU biology instructor Kristina Ernest presents “Road Death & Road Life: Habitat Connectivity in Washington.”
Free Community Talk: “Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State”
Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; www.yvmuseum.org/events
• Noon Wednesday; local broadcaster and historian Feliks Banel; presented in partnership with Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau; RSVP.
Lifelong Learning Programs
Living Care Retirement Community’s Meyer Auditorium, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5278
• 2:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month; free; programs subject to change without notice.
• March 18: Ricardo Chama and Judy Kjellman, “Central Europe.”
• April 15: Ellen Almendinger, “Japanese/Chinese Settlements.”
• May 20: “40th Anniversary of Mount St. Helens.”
• June 17: Pat Freimuth, “Chief Freimuth/YSO/Capitol Theatre.”
• July 15: Jeff Stevens, “Morocco.”
• Aug. 19: Mandy Ketchum, “Demystifying Dementia.”
• Sept. 16: Cindy Stadel, “Freidenstahl Story.”
• Oct. 21: Mary Lou Rozdilski, “Yakima/Selah Neighbors.”
• Nov. 18: To be determined.
• Dec. 11: Music program.
Cascadians
Meyer Auditorium at Living Care Retirement Center, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; www.cascadians.org
• 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.