Books and lectures calendar: March 12, 2020

Inklings Bookshop
5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; www.inklingsbookshop.com
• 7 p.m. March 26: Lono Waiwaiole, author of “White Swan.”
Open Mic Night: Poetry
Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave., Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com
• 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month through May; admission is free, donations accepted.
Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series
CWU Brooks Library, Wildcat Way and Dean Nicholson Boulevard, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/english/lion-rock-visiting-writers-series
• Noon craft talks followed by 6 p.m. readings.
• April 14: Sharma Shields, short story collection author.
• April 28: Mita Mahato, cut paper, collage and comics artist and educator.
Story Time at the Museum
Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-248-0747
• 10 a.m. Wednesdays; free for kids, $2 for adults.
• 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month: Join Yakima Symphony Orchestra during “Meet the Orchestra Story Hour.”
Yakwriters
Living Care Retirement, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; Susie Drougas, 509-930-0271; Kathy Bensch, 509-961-4868; Jeff Reynolds, 509-966-1222
• Writing group at 7 p.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays; all genres read and critiqued.
Toddler Storytime
Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5830, inklingsbookshop.com
• 10 a.m. Tuesdays; ages 18 months to 4 years; free.
CALL TO POETS
Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal: Spring 2020
• Deadline to submit is Sunday; details at shrubsteppepoetry.org/poetry-journal
POETRY
Yakima Coffeehouse Poets: Craft Series
Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave, Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com
• Five hour-long workshops; 2 p.m.; free.
• Sunday: Poetry readings from Yakima-based Labyrinth poets; moderator Elaine Smith.
• March 22: Life and work of former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser; moderators Ed Stover and Linda Brown.
• March 29: Workshop on craft of writing poetry; moderator Mark Fuzie.
LECTURES/PROGRAMS
CWU Museum of Culture and Environment
1200 N. D St., Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/museum
• 5:30 p.m. today: “Preparing for Wildfire: Are You Ready?” with DNR landowner assistance forester Jason Emsley.
Lifelong Learning Programs
Living Care Retirement Community’s Meyer Auditorium, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5278
• 2:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month; free; programs subject to change without notice.
• Wednesday: Ricardo Chama and Judy Kjellman, “Central Europe.”
• April 15: Ellen Almendinger, “Japanese/Chinese Settlements.”
• May 20: “40th Anniversary of Mount St. Helens.”
• June 17: Pat Freimuth, “Chief Freimuth/YSO/Capitol Theatre.”
• July 15: Jeff Stevens, “Morocco.”
• Aug. 19: Mandy Ketchum, “Demystifying Dementia.”
• Sept. 16: Cindy Stadel, “Freidenstahl Story.”
• Oct. 21: Mary Lou Rozdilski, “Yakima/Selah Neighbors.”
• Nov. 18: To be determined.
• Dec. 11: Music program.
Cascadians
Meyer Auditorium at Living Care Retirement Center, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; www.cascadians.org
• 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.