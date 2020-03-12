Books and lectures calendar: March 12, 2020

Inklings Bookshop

5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; www.inklingsbookshop.com

7 p.m. March 26: Lono Waiwaiole, author of “White Swan.”

Open Mic Night: Poetry

Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave., Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com

7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month through May; admission is free, donations accepted.

Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series

CWU Brooks Library, Wildcat Way and Dean Nicholson Boulevard, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/english/lion-rock-visiting-writers-series

Noon craft talks followed by 6 p.m. readings.

April 14: Sharma Shields, short story collection author.

April 28: Mita Mahato, cut paper, collage and comics artist and educator.

Story Time at the Museum

Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-248-0747

10 a.m. Wednesdays; free for kids, $2 for adults.

10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month: Join Yakima Symphony Orchestra during “Meet the Orchestra Story Hour.”

Yakwriters

Living Care Retirement, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; Susie Drougas, 509-930-0271; Kathy Bensch, 509-961-4868; Jeff Reynolds, 509-966-1222

Writing group at 7 p.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays; all genres read and critiqued.

Toddler Storytime

Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5830, inklingsbookshop.com

10 a.m. Tuesdays; ages 18 months to 4 years; free.

CALL TO POETS

Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal: Spring 2020

Deadline to submit is Sunday; details at shrubsteppepoetry.org/poetry-journal

POETRY

Yakima Coffeehouse Poets: Craft Series

Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave, Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com

Five hour-long workshops; 2 p.m.; free.

Sunday: Poetry readings from Yakima-based Labyrinth poets; moderator Elaine Smith.

March 22: Life and work of former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser; moderators Ed Stover and Linda Brown.

March 29: Workshop on craft of writing poetry; moderator Mark Fuzie.

LECTURES/PROGRAMS

CWU Museum of Culture and Environment

1200 N. D St., Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/museum

5:30 p.m. today: “Preparing for Wildfire: Are You Ready?” with DNR landowner assistance forester Jason Emsley.

Lifelong Learning Programs

Living Care Retirement Community’s Meyer Auditorium, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5278

2:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month; free; programs subject to change without notice.

Wednesday: Ricardo Chama and Judy Kjellman, “Central Europe.”

April 15: Ellen Almendinger, “Japanese/Chinese Settlements.”

May 20: “40th Anniversary of Mount St. Helens.”

June 17: Pat Freimuth, “Chief Freimuth/YSO/Capitol Theatre.”

July 15: Jeff Stevens, “Morocco.”

Aug. 19: Mandy Ketchum, “Demystifying Dementia.”

Sept. 16: Cindy Stadel, “Freidenstahl Story.”

Oct. 21: Mary Lou Rozdilski, “Yakima/Selah Neighbors.”

Nov. 18: To be determined.

Dec. 11: Music program.

Cascadians

Meyer Auditorium at Living Care Retirement Center, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; www.cascadians.org

7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Load comments