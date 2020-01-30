Books and lectures calendar: Jan. 30, 2020

Inklings Bookshop

5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; www.inklingsbookshop.com

2-3 p.m. Feb. 8: Author Tamara Lee’s reading and book signing of “Love Letters from the Heart of God: A 40-Day Journey into the Love of God.”

2 p.m. Feb. 29: Poet and book artist Brooke Matson’s reading and signing of “In Accelerated Silence.”

Open Mic Night: Poetry

Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave., Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com

7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month through May; admission is free, donations accepted.

Feb. 12 host: Yakima poet Jen Lynn.

Story Time at the Museum

Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-248-0747

10 a.m. Wednesdays; free for kids, $2 for adults.

10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month: Join Yakima Symphony Orchestra during “Meet the Orchestra Story Hour.”

Yakwriters

Living Care Retirement, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; Susie Drougas, 509-930-0271; Kathy Bensch, 509-961-4868; Jeff Reynolds, 509-966-1222

Writing group at 7 p.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays; all genres read and critiqued.

Toddler Storytime

Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5830, inklingsbookshop.com

10 a.m. Tuesdays; ages 18 months to 4 years; free.

LECTURES/PROGRAMS

CWU Museum of Culture and Environment

1200 N. D St., Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/museum

5:30 p.m. today: “Facing Fire: A Roundtable Discussion about Wildland Fire”; free.

5:30 p.m. March 5: “Monkey Lingo” by Sofi K. Bluw; free.

5:30 p.m. March 12: “Preparing for Wildfire: Are You Ready?” with DNR landowner assistance forester Jason Emsley.

TEDxYakimaSalon

Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; www.ted.com/tedx/events

Feb. 6: “Far in the Past, Far in the Future”; 7 p.m.; $10 general, $5 students and seniors.

Cowiche Canyon Conservancy Winter Lecture Series

Yakima Valley College, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima; www.cowichecanyon.org

Lectures at 7 p.m. at Kendall Hall or Glen Anthon Hall.

Feb. 11: Sean Tait: “The Intelligence of Trees,” in collaboration with Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Cowiche Canyon Conservancy; free.

March 10: Kristina Ernes.

Lifelong Learning Programs

Living Care Retirement Community’s Meyer Auditorium, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5278

2:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month; free; programs subject to change without notice.

Feb. 19: Greg Halling, “History of the Yakima Herald-Republic.”

March 18: Ricardo Chama and Judy Kjellman, “Central Europe.”

April 15: Ellen Almendinger, “Japanese/Chinese Settlements.”

May 20: “40th Anniversary of Mount St. Helens.”

June 17: Pat Freimuth, “Chief Freimuth/YSO/Capitol Theatre.”

July 15: Jeff Stevens, “Morocco.”

Aug. 19: Mandy Ketchum, “Demystifying Dementia.”

Sept. 16: Cindy Stadel, “Freidenstahl Story.”

Oct. 21: Mary Lou Rozdilski, “Yakima/Selah Neighbors.”

Nov. 18: To be determined.

Dec. 11: Music program.

Cascadians

Meyer Auditorium at Living Care Retirement Center, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; www.cascadians.org

7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Feb. 26: Andrea Prentice presents “Trans-Mongolian Railway Journey.”

