Books and lectures calendar: Feb. 6, 2020

Inklings Bookshop
5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; www.inklingsbookshop.com
• 2-3 p.m. Saturday: Author Tamara Lee’s reading and book signing of “Love Letters from the Heart of God: A 40-Day Journey into the Love of God.”
• 2 p.m. Feb. 29: Poet and book artist Brooke Matson’s reading and signing of “In Accelerated Silence.”
Open Mic Night: Poetry
Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave., Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com
• 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month through May; admission is free, donations accepted.
• Wednesday host: Yakima poet Jen Lynn.
Nature’s Storytellers Live Reading Event
Antolin Cellars, 14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.cowichecanyon.org
• 7 p.m. Feb. 19; variety of nature-themed writings from writing contest winners and honorable mentions; free, family-friendly.
Story Time at the Museum
Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-248-0747
• 10 a.m. Wednesdays; free for kids, $2 for adults.
• 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month: Join Yakima Symphony Orchestra during “Meet the Orchestra Story Hour.”
Yakwriters
Living Care Retirement, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; Susie Drougas, 509-930-0271; Kathy Bensch, 509-961-4868; Jeff Reynolds, 509-966-1222
• Writing group at 7 p.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays; all genres read and critiqued.
Toddler Storytime
Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5830, inklingsbookshop.com
• 10 a.m. Tuesdays; ages 18 months to 4 years; free.
CALL TO POETS
Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal: Spring 2020
• Deadline to submit is March 15; details at shrubsteppepoetry.org/poetry-journal
LECTURES/PROGRAMS
TEDxYakimaSalon
Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; www.ted.com/tedx/events
• Tonight: “Far in the Past, Far in the Future”; 7 p.m.; $10 general, $5 students and seniors.
“What is K-Pop?”
CWU’s Samuelson 104 auditorium, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/event-calendar
• 5 p.m. today: Suk-Young Kim, professor of theater and performance studies at UCLA; free.
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy Winter Lecture Series
Yakima Valley College, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima; www.cowichecanyon.org
• Lectures at 7 p.m. at Kendall Hall or Glen Anthon Hall.
• Tuesday: Sean Tait: “The Intelligence of Trees,” in collaboration with Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Cowiche Canyon Conservancy; free.
• March 10: Kristina Ernes.
Lifelong Learning Programs
Living Care Retirement Community’s Meyer Auditorium, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; 509-965-5278
• 2:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month; free; programs subject to change without notice.
• Feb. 19: Greg Halling, “History of the Yakima Herald-Republic.”
• March 18: Ricardo Chama and Judy Kjellman, “Central Europe.”
• April 15: Ellen Almendinger, “Japanese/Chinese Settlements.”
• May 20: “40th Anniversary of Mount St. Helens.”
• June 17: Pat Freimuth, “Chief Freimuth/YSO/Capitol Theatre.”
• July 15: Jeff Stevens, “Morocco.”
• Aug. 19: Mandy Ketchum, “Demystifying Dementia.”
• Sept. 16: Cindy Stadel, “Freidenstahl Story.”
• Oct. 21: Mary Lou Rozdilski, “Yakima/Selah Neighbors.”
• Nov. 18: To be determined.
• Dec. 11: Music program.
Cascadians
Meyer Auditorium at Living Care Retirement Center, 215 N. 40th Ave., Yakima; www.cascadians.org
• 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.
• Feb. 26: Andrea Prentice presents “Trans-Mongolian Railway Journey.”
CWU Museum of Culture and Environment
1200 N. D St., Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/museum
• 5:30 p.m. March 5: “Monkey Lingo” by Sofi K. Bluw; free.
• 5:30 p.m. March 12: “Preparing for Wildfire: Are You Ready?” with DNR landowner assistance forester Jason Emsley.