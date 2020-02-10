Weekend Pick: Randy has left Sunnyvale Trailer Park and is headed this way

I don’t know if the “Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic” live show is going to be good.
It’s essentially a one-man show starring Randy, the character brought to life by actor Patrick Roach on “Trailer Park Boys.” But Randy has always functioned best as a foil for the other characters who live in the Sunnyvale Trailer Park. His refusal to wear a shirt over his cheeseburger-filled gut is pretty much the character’s sole joke. Well, that and his puppy-dog devotion to drunken park supervisor Jim Lahey (played by the late, great John Dunsworth).
But it doesn’t really matter whether there’s anything fresh or original about “Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic.” It doesn’t matter whether the jokes are funny. All that matters is that he’s there, shirtless and swearing just like he is on TV. That’s all the fans really want. They want to call him “Gut Cassidy and the Sundance Cheeseburger” and tell him to “go on with your perm coupon” like J-Roc did in the Season 3 episode “If I Can’t Smoke and Swear I’m (Expletive).”
And I get that. I really do. I’m not knocking it. Like everyone else, I fell in love with “Trailer Park Boys” when I first saw it. I loved Ricky. I loved Lahey. I loved J-Roc and Phil Collins and Cory and Trevor. I for sure loved Randy.
The show, shot documentary-style and centered on a profane, bickering-but-undeniably-close-knit and lovable community of low-level criminals in a Canadian trailer park, was unlike anything else in comedy. It predated “Arrested Development,” “The Office” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” providing a template for those shows (structurally in the case of the former two, tonally in the case of the latter).
It was a real achievement. And, yes, the series fell off a cliff creatively after Season 7. Yes, Randy is a one-note secondary character. Yes, his live tour could reasonably be seen as a cynical attempt to profit from nostalgia-fueled devotion.
Whatever, man.
The Temptations played the Central Washington State Fair last year, and the only member still in the group from its glory days was Otis Williams, who never sang lead on any of their hits. It didn’t matter to the people who went to the show. They wanted to sing along to the band’s greatest hits and share the same physical space with someone who was part of it. That was enough.
And for “Trailer Park Boys” fanatics, just having Randy there, live in the flesh so they can yell “Can I get 15 half-eaten cheeseburgers to go?” at him will be enough. In fact, it sounds like fun.
If you go
What: “Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic”
When: 8:15 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave.
Tickets: $25.85, 21 and older only