Weekend Pick: Brett Benton is going to get bigger than this

Brett Benton, whose country-blues music burrows its way under your skin and won’t leave, has played around these parts a lot lately.
Because of that, it almost feels like each show isn’t really that big of a deal. But I’m telling you right now, here on this 30th day of January, in the year of our lord 2020, you don’t want to take this guy for granted.
Like, you know there were kids in Liverpool in 1961 who were like, “The Beatles at the Cavern Club AGAIN? I think I’ll pass.” Now, I’m not saying Brett Benton is gonna be The Beatles. But he very well could be playing bigger gigs in bigger venues a year or two from now.
He’s already developed a couple of well-placed champions in Northwest music circles. Eva Walker, host of KEXP Seattle’s Northwest music show “Audio Oasis,” just named his album “You Got to Pray” No. 2 on her year-end Top 10 list. And Sean Jewell of the roots-music publication “American Standard Time” had it at No. 8. Most of the acts on those lists aren’t playing free shows in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
So, while he may not be a capital-B, capital-D Big Deal yet, he’s already on the very top tier of Central Washington-area performers. If you haven’t heard him yet, you should. He’s not going anywhere just yet — in fact, if you miss him on Friday at Whipsaw, he’s at The Roadhouse in Ronald on Saturday — but there may come a time when he’s on Ed Sullivan and playing Shea Stadium. Well, uh, wait. No there won’t. But you know what I mean.
If you go
What: Brett Benton
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Whipsaw Brewing, 704 N. Wenas St. in Ellensburg
Admission: Free
Information: www.brettbentonmusic.com, www.whipsawbrewing.com, 509-968-5111