5 Things to do This Weekend: Feb. 20, 2020

Don’t know what to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered; here are this week’s top picks for entertainment in the Yakima Valley.
■ Brett Benton
7-9 p.m. today; Single Hill Brewing Company, 102 N. Naches Ave.; free; www.brettbentonmusic.com, www.singlehillbrewing.com, 509-367-6756
It seems like country-blues singer-songwriter Brett Benton is in these listings every week lately, so I apologize if this is getting to sound repetitive. But you’ve got to see this guy. And this is the time to do it. He mostly plays solo around these parts, but this time he’ll have his full band with him. If you’re still not convinced, consider this: Three days after he plays Single Hill, Benton will perform a song with The Black Tones at The Showbox in Seattle as The Black Tones open a sold-out Death Cab for Cutie concert. That’s big stuff.
■ Dark Moon Craft Beer grand reopening with the Killdeer String Band
5-9 p.m. Friday; Dark Moon Craft Beer, 319 N. Pearl St. in Ellensburg; free; www.facebook.com/killdeerstringband, www.facebook.com/DarkMoonCraftBeer, 509-968-5195
The Killdeer String Band is one of my favorite local groups, beer is one of my favorite drinks, and free snacks are probably my favorite thing (like, overall). So I hereby recommend this show featuring that band, a whole bunch of delicious beer and free snacks. It’s a grand reopening for Dark Moon, which moved a block down Pearl Street from its old location in the 420 Building, but you can expect the same great selection of craft beer, wine and cider.
■ “Citizen Kane”
7 p.m. Friday; Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive; $5 advance, $6 door; www.yvmuseum.org/events, 509-248-0747
Spoiler alert: It’s the name of his childhood sled. Um, it’s cool to spoil the ending of a 79-year-old movie widely considered to be the greatest in film history, right? Like, we all knew it was his sled, right? Anyway, any screening of “Citizen Kane” is a must for film buffs. Its themes and narrative — the egos of the powerful, the way news media can be manipulated by unscrupulous owners — are evergreen. And its influence on everything from lighting to sound editing to nonlinear storytelling techniques is well-established if not self-evident. That is to say, you might take some of Orson Welles’ innovations for granted, but if you stop to think about how much “Citizen Kane” changed filmmaking, what is there to do but marvel?
■ Sagebrush Hills Film Festival presents Sagebrush Hills Discover
1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday; Glenwood Square Media Works Theater, 5110 Tieton Drive; free; www.sagebrushfilms.com
One of the best things about the Sagebrush Hills Film Festival organization has been its expansion beyond festival weekend. That continues Saturday with a family friendly double-feature. It starts at 1:30 p.m. with “The Iron Giant,” Brad Bird’s best film (which is saying something; he’s also the guy behind “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille” and “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”). It continues at 4:30 p.m. with “Akeelah and the Bee,” Doug Atchison’s inspirational movie about a girl from South Central Los Angeles and her quest to win the National Spelling Bee. Between the two screenings local artist Dale Peterson will, in keeping with a major theme of “The Iron Giant,” lead kids (and parents) in a demonstration on repurposing throwaway items.
■ Big Tone
8 p.m. Saturday; Washington Avenue Event Center, 2807 W. Washington Ave.; $18, $25 with 21-and-older after party admission, $40 with meet and greet, $10 after party only; www.instagram.com/bigtone, www.facebook.com/pnwconcerts
Bay Area rapper Big Tone is a study in contrasts. His flow is uncommonly laidback and smooth. But his lyrics are boastful, combative and aggressive. It’s a combination that works for him, representing the dichotomy of life at home and life on the streets. This is music you can gently bob your head to, but it’s also gritty. And this booking is another success for PNW Concerts, the promotion company increasingly known for bringing world-class hip-hop to Yakima.
— Pat Muir