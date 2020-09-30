There's no festival, but there's still fresh hop

This Saturday was supposed to be the Fresh Hop Ale Festival, one of the Yakima Valley's biggest and wildest annual parties and a chance for beer lovers from near and far to taste highly perishable once-a-year beers made with the fresh, undried hops the Valley is famous for.
Nobody was surprised, of course, when the nonprofit Fresh Hop Group, which coordinates the event, announced in July that this year's edition was canceled because of COVID-19. By then pretty much every big fall event was canceled. But it stung anyway. Fresh Hop, in addition to being an outstanding beer event that annually distributes more than $100,000 in proceeds via grants to local nonprofits, is special because it's unique to Yakima.
Yes, in the years since the festival began back in 2003, other fresh hop events have popped up. But none rival the original in size or esteem. That's because only the Yakima Valley can lay claim to hop capital status. Roughly 75% of the nation's hops are grown here. And because wet hops have to get from vine to kettle within about 24 hours if they're going to be usable, it's either impossible or impractical for brewers in other regions to make fresh hop beer. That means fresh hop ale is one of those rare things — like New England's fall foliage — that you can still only get by going to the source. And only for a short time each year.
"That's the biggest thing; this is really the only time of year we can use wet hops, undried hops," said Kevin Quinn, co-owner of Bale Breaker Brewing Company. "They're not shelf-stable, so the rest of the year we're using dried hops, pellets, extracts, whatever."
With this year's festival canceled, there's no big showcase for the resultant beers. But there is a silver lining for beer fans: In the 17 years since the first Fresh Hop Ale Festival, the style has become popular enough in the Northwest that brewers are making fresh hop beer even without a festival to ship it to. That means you can still get it; you just have to stop by a brewery or a taproom.
And you really should. It's unlike any beer you'll get the rest of the year. Undried hops, though less consistent and predictable than processed hops, have the potential to create wild flavors. They're less bitter, allowing grassy, vegetal, sometimes even oily flavors to shine through. When they come together just right they're as complex and delicious as beer gets.
"It's about finding that right balance," said Meghann Quinn, another Bale Breaker co-owner. "And we've got a lot of years of practice under our belt."
Her brewery, located amid the hop fields from which it harvests, has been making fresh hop beers since 2012, the year before it formally opened. It has released three this year: Piled High, an imperial fresh hop IPA with a robust 8.2 ABV; Homegrown Beer fresh hop IPA, made from hops AND barley grown at the brewery's farms; and Citra Slicker, the Citra-hop IPA brewed in collaboration with Cloudburst Brewing out of Seattle. Of the three, only the Citra Slicker, which was released most recently and was produced in higher volume, is likely to be around beyond this week. I highly recommend it.
I spent last Saturday driving around Yakima, buying all the fresh hop beer I could find. I ended up with seven beers (including all three Bale Breakers) from four Yakima-area breweries. The others were Single Hill Brewing Company's fresh hop version of its Lateral A IPA, using wet and kilned experimental hops from local farms and clocking in at a surprising 7.0 ABV; Valley Brewing Co.'s fresh hop Citra IPA, which was so brand new it didn't even have a name when I bought it; and Wandering Hop Brewery's Numinous fresh hop IPA and My Pal Andy double IPA, both of which top the 7.5 ABV mark.
My wife and her sister and I tried them all. And, to be sure of our findings, we kept trying them until they were gone. Such is our dedication to science. They were all very much worth the time and money, but the clear favorite was the Single Hill beer, which balanced its earthier wet-hop flavors with the bright, clear bitterness of dried hops. (Is that cheating? If it is, I don't care.) The other favorites were Bale Breaker's Citra Slicker and both Wandering Hop beers — Numinous because it was a stellar, well-balanced IPA and My Pal Andy because it contained flavors unlike any beer we'd had before and almost tasted like it'd been aged in bourbon barrels.
Most of those beers ought to still be available this weekend. And local brewers aren't done releasing fresh hops yet this year, either. So, if you're missing this year's festival on Saturday, take a drive around the Valley, amass your own collection of fresh hop beers and throw your own personal festival at home with those you're sharing a pandemic bubble with. It won't have the same excitement as the Fresh Hop Ale Festival, but the lines are shorter.
And the beer still tastes great.