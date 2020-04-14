Baking bread is so easy, you guys

Bread is magic.
Or it's chemistry, which to people like me might as well be magic. ("People like me" in this context means "people who satisfied their college science requirement with a C-minus in freshman chemistry then immediately forgot what an element is.") The point is: Bread baking has always been one of those fields of endeavor I figured was best left to the professionals. It requires careful measuring and expert observation and an understanding of chemical reactions and basically just, like, a kind of sorcery I figured was beyond me. Like plumbing or heart surgery or rebuilding an engine.
More than that even — on a fundamental, how-did-this-actually-become-a-thing level — bread-baking is a miracle. Consider it for a minute. At the dawn of humanity there was already yeast. There was already grain. There was already fire. But for humans to figure out just the right ways to combine those things to make bread required untold attempts and failures. We've been using stone tools for, like, 3.3 million years. But the earliest evidence of bread-making comes from about 14,500 years ago. So it took a while to figure out.
Frankly, even given that time-lapse — a 3.285-million-year gap between stone tools and bread — it's still a miracle. Just think of all the discoveries that went into it. The grinding of grain into flour. An understanding of yeast. The application of fire and the calibration of heat to get it just right. Amazing. That 3.285 mill is actually pretty impressive.
Even something as miraculous as the development of language, of using aural and written symbols to denote objects and actions, seems like a natural progression. The development of bread-baking, by contrast, seems like a series of fortunate discoveries that, were humanity to start again from scratch tomorrow, would take millions more years to replicate if it even happened at all. We're lucky some Paleolithic person stumbled onto it.
All of which has made bread, a taken-for-granted staple to those of us born late enough in this post-bread-discovery period of human history, seem to me an impenetrably esoteric thing to actually, you know, make. I can buy a cheap loaf of it, pre-sliced, and spread peanut butter and jelly on a couple of pieces of it. I can eat a whole basket of it at an Italian restaurant before the appetizers even arrive. I can dip a crust of it in a hearty soup. But make it? Like, at home? I had never even considered it.
Yet, people do. And now that we're all stuck at home all the time, people are doing it a lot. The rise in amateur bread-baking in the Age of Coronavirus has been documented. It's established. If you need proof, look no further than any supermarket baking aisle; you can't even find bread flour or yeast most of the time.
So when my editor asked me to write up a step-by-step home-bread-baking guide for new bakers, I figured at the very least I could record a good-faith failure. Like, I'd get it wrong, and it would be inedible. But it would still work for the story, and I could hopefully help others learn from my mistakes.
Turns out I was wrong, though. Baking bread is easy. It's not magic. It's not secret knowledge bestowed on some select few flour-covered acolytes by the Grand Council of Chosen Bakers or whatever. It's something anyone can do. I know, because I did it. It took humanity more than 3 million years, but I learned it in an afternoon. (Yes, I know. Please don't email about that logical fallacy.)
It helped that my wife, Dr. Muir, a professional bread baker for the better part of a decade before she started med school, is working nights this week and was around during the day for pointers. In fact, if you can swing it, marrying a professional baker-turned-doctor is probably Step 1 in any bread-making guide. But if you can't, what follows should probably still get you there.
Step 1: Pick an easy recipe
The internet is swimming with "easy" bread recipes. A lot of them, presumably, are great. But I can only vouch for one of them (because this is the first time I ever baked bread). I went with what's considered the easy-bread gold standard, the Mark Bittman no-knead bread recipe. Though Bittman popularized it via his work at The New York Times, it's actually the brainchild of a New York bakery owner named Jim Lahey. (See box for a bare-bones version; google "Mark Bittman no-knead" for the finer points.)
Step 2: Secure your ingredients
This is a little trickier these days. The recipe I used called only for bread flour, yeast, salt and water, all of which my wife had stashed away in the pantry. If you're unable to find that stuff, the next step may actually be the last one you need.
Step 3: Make a drink
Whether you've found ingredients or not, a drink sounds pretty good, right? I made a gin-gin mule (gin, lime, mint, ginger beer). It really got me in the bread-baking mood.
Step 4: Make your dough
Follow the recipe. Make the dough.
Step 5: Wait
The Lahey-Bittman recipe requires a minimum 12-hour waiting period, presumably to allow bakers a chance to watch the Coen brothers' neo-noir classic "Miller's Crossing" six times. Or "The Godfather" four times.
Step 6: Prepare your dough
This part was tricky for me. The Bittman recipe said to fold it once or twice, wait another 15 minutes, then "gently and quickly" shape it into a ball while using only as much flour as needed to keep it from sticking. I tried to do all of those things. I did some of those things.
Step 7: Bake
This is where having a former professional baker in the house proved very helpful. She saw my dough before baking, told me it would be fine and then fixed it. It would have been fine anyway, she said. But I think she was being nice, because it really did look different after she fixed it.
Step 8: Enjoy
A half-hour later you get hot, crispy, crusty bread. It's magic.
BOX
Jim Lahey's no-knead bread, via Mark Bittman of The New York Times
3 cups bread flour plus more for dusting
1/4 teaspoon instant yeast
1 1/4 teaspoon salt
(I did 1 1/2 times all of this, because I had a larger cooking vessel and I wanted more bread)
Combine flour, yeast and salt in a large bowl. Add 1 5/8 cups water. Stir until blended.
Cover bowl and let dough rest at least 12 hours (six "Miller's Crossing" viewings) at room temperature.
Flour a work surface and put your dough on it. Sprinkle with flour and fold it on itself once or twice. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let it sit 15 minutes.
Generously coat a cotton towel with flour. "Gently and quickly" shape the dough into a ball, using only as much flour as needed to keep it from sticking to your hands or your work surface. Place the ball seam-side-down on the flour-covered towel. Sprinkle more flour on the top and cover with another towel.
Wait two hours (one "Miller's Crossing").
Half an hour before the dough is ready, place a 6- to 8-inch heavy, covered pot in the oven and preheat it to 450. When the dough is ready, plop it into that pot, seam-side-up.
Bake it for 30 minutes with the cover on. Then remove the cover and bake an additional 15-30 minutes, or however long it takes to brown up really nice.
Cool on a rack.