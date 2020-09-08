YSO presenting popular classics on NWPB

We at the Yakima Symphony Orchestra are pleased to again be partnering with Northwest Public Broadcasting for a special program that will air Thursday, Sept. 10: "An Evening of Popular Classics with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra."
During this broadcast, you can expect to hear several pieces that you will recognize by title and tune such as the "1812 Overture" and "The Nutcracker" by Tchaikovsky, the “Anvil Chorus” from Il Trovatore by Verdi, and the “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo by Copland.
In addition, there will be some pieces that you may not know by name but may very likely recognize by tune such as the “Polovtsian Dances” from Prince Igor by Borodin, which were adapted into “Stranger in Paradise” for the Broadway musical "Kismet." All of the selections played will be from live performances that I conducted with the YSO and that we have recorded over the last few years.
In choosing the selections for this program, I was looking for several things. First and foremost, I wanted to choose music that you would enjoy and that shows a different side of the YSO than in our “Beethoven Bash” program on Northwest Public Broadcasting in late May. Next, I wanted to choose music that we have played and recorded relatively recently, within the last two years. Also, rather than presenting music that was all taken from the same concert, we wanted a potpourri of music taken from several different concerts.
Finally, I wanted to choose some selections that showcase the beautiful artistry and virtuosity of the musicians of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and others that showcase our wonderful Yakima Symphony Chorus under the direction of Chorusmaster Justin Raffa.
Each of the selections chosen for this radio broadcast would be equally appropriate for either our Classical or Pops series, and these performances have been drawn from both. Northwest Public Broadcasting host Anjuli Dodhia and I spoke about each piece on the program, and excerpts from our conversation will be interspersed between the musical performances.
We hope you will join us for this fun and exciting program, and we really hope to be playing for you live and in-person very soon!
• Lawrence Golan is musical director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. The Forte column runs in Thursday's SCENE edition. Learn more about the Yakima Symphony Orchestra at www.ysomusic.org.