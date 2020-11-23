What we're thankful for in a difficult year

I don’t have to tell you things are bad. I don’t have to tell you this has been a hard year.
We’ve got a quarter-million Americans dead by COVID and countless others who’ve lost their livelihoods or their savings. And we’re just now heading into what likely will be a devastating winter. There’s no ignoring that, no spinning or sugarcoating it. It’s bad. I can’t tell you otherwise.
I’m relatively lucky. I still have a job. I haven’t lost any loved ones to the virus. But the pandemic is wearing on me like it’s wearing on everyone. I haven’t seen my parents in a year, I miss my friends, and I don’t sleep very well anymore — especially when my wife is working night shifts at the hospital. This hasn’t been my favorite year.
And now it’s Thanksgiving. A far-from-normal Thanksgiving. Instead of celebrating with extended family, I’ll be home alone with the kids while my wife works. There are two ways to look at that, and while I’m probably going to alternate between them, the one I’m trying to stick with is this: I will spend Thanksgiving playing with two little kids whose laughter rings through my house like music. I’m endlessly thankful for that.
I’m thankful for my wife and her family here in Yakima. I’m thankful for my own family, scattered all over the Midwest. I’m thankful for good vaccine-development news. I’m thankful that, because of that news, I can foresee a time in which my 4-year-old daughter will be able to play with all of her friends again and my 19-month-old son will get to see his grandparents from Michigan. I’m thankful, more than anything, that my family has stayed safe thus far. I know we’re lucky.
That’s the paradox of bad times, I think; they strip away the frivolous and focus us on what’s really important. We still find positives. We still find reasons to give thanks. As the late Seattle-native poet Richard Hugo put it in his poem “Glen Uig,” we “could if we had to eat stone and go on.”
To illustrate that, I asked some of my favorite people in the local arts-and-culture scene to tell you what they’re thankful for in 2020. These are people who’ve had to shut down galleries, cancel live performances and find new ways to keep the local arts scene alive. Their responses were inspiring, a testament to the idea that, while times are bad, people aren’t giving up.
Monica Miller, executive director of Ellensburg’s Gallery One
I’m grateful for the grounds staff at CWU who have worked tirelessly to keep my daily walks unobstructed and well manicured, providing me with the much needed morning ritual of clearing my head before the day commences. I’m grateful for writers who keep on writing. Thank you specifically to Zadie Smith for her poignant, timely, and intimate reflections of her pandemic experience in “Intimations.” I’m rereading it.
I’m grateful for stretchy pants that don’t judge, Samin Nosrat’s podcast “Home Cooking,” the New York Times cooking app, Hama Hama oyster deliveries, my All-Clad cookware, and Green Bow Farm’s eggs. I’m grateful for my dog who is so soft and cuddly, how does he do it? We love to cuddle with him every day.
I’m grateful for Missy Elliott. She’s got it going on and always puts me in a good mood.
I’m grateful for friendships that haven’t faltered.
Mitch Weary, Yakima R&B and hip-hop artist and producer
As far as what I’m thankful for, man, this year I’m definitely thankful for a strong fan base and team. With all the shows being canceled or postponed it really gave me an opportunity to work on my new project, and I’m absolutely thankful for the way it has turned out and excited for a 2021 release. My streams, downloads and especially radio play have increased by far, and I think it’s because the audience has had more time to search and really listen and enjoy my music and music in general because of being locked down. And that’s definitely something I’m thankful for. Took a bit of a loss when it came to the shows but actually gained new fans and that sets things up nicely for whenever we get some normalcy back and I get the opportunity to get back on the stage!
Vance Jennings, executive director of Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre Company
I’m thankful for the incredible generosity our Warehouse Theatre Company patrons and donors have shown in such challenging times. We miss them in person but feel them in spirit! I’m thankful for an anonymous donor who made the final $20,000 payment on our WTC building!
I’m thankful that our company has been able to offer some of our young actors the chance to be in an online holiday show which drops on Thanksgiving night. I’m thankful that the promise of a vaccine brings with it the promise of live theater and the chance for our community to gather. I’m thankful for those who care enough about others to wear a mask in public. The WTC masks up so we can act up!
And I’m thankful for the continued love of my wife. If we can make it through quarantine, I think we can make it through anything.
Ed Marquand, co-founder of Mighty Tieton and Tieton Arts & Humanities
I have so much to be thankful for. Despite the pandemic we have been able to keep our Tieton studios busy — Tieton Mosaic has found its legs and is about to take off. Paper Hammer Studios has some excellent limited edition book projects in the works. Tieton Made and Nomad Mercantile are holding their own, and we just reopened our Seattle shop on a limited basis. None of it would be possible without our exceptionally talented and nimble colleagues and staff who make it all happen — and by extension keep me sane!
Alicia Bickley, Yakima Valley College drama instructor
What I’m thankful for? I’m thankful for a job that allows me to work from home. I am thankful for students who keep inspiring me to teach, even online. But most of all I’m thankful that Yakima has improved its COVID numbers over the last several months. It makes me hopeful that we will get through this pandemic and that the sacrifices we’ve all been making will lead to a healthier and more economically sound future for all.
Danny Rincon (aka nthnbttr,) Yakima hip-hop artist
I am thankful for the abundance of spare time I’ve had during the pandemic that has allowed me to work on building an excellent backlog of music with my friends and collaborators. As well as the time to reflect and grow as a person. I’m also thankful for my two cats, two rats, and my partner that have shown me love in times where I needed it the most.
Jez Slowe, Yakima musicianThis year has seen me transition from playing over 100 live shows to releasing music online under four guises: There’s been two These Guitars Say Sorry albums, one classical from Jeremias Langsämmer, an EDM one by Siegfried Jünger and post rock/psych from Laxá. So I’m thankful for a continued creative outlet and the new connections and friends I’ve made worldwide by sharing my music more widely.
Rachel Dorn, YVC ceramics instructorI teach studio classes, so one of the unknowns this year was what those might look like. I am thankful, this year, that I am able to interact with my students in real time (via video). Converting hands-on studio classes to entirely online classes is hard work both for faculty and students, but it’s been rewarding and energizing to see the products the students make and to get to talk with them as they develop their ideas into projects.
Stevan Chase Gonzalez, Toppenish visual artist and graphic designer
I’m thankful for my family, friends, all essential workers, my job at Perry Tech and all those who not only supported me and my craft but also local businesses around the Valley. I love seeing my community members collaborate and find creative ways to get around COVID-19. It’s inspiring to see people around the world finding fun, creative ways to entertain each other during this time. This has also allowed me to dive into my craft a bit deeper and reflect on the type of creative I want to be. I’m grateful for all that I experienced this year. Whether good or bad, I have been able to learn a lot from everything that has happened in 2020.
Krystal Corbray, Yakima Valley Libraries programming and marketing librarian
I am thankful for the overall health and well-being of me and mine; for the way my niece waves her delicious, chubby toddler arms during a pajama dance party; for the familiar escapism of classic holiday films; for homemade hot cider and fresh pumpkin bread; for the happy little jig my dog does when I come home from work; for the unflinching truths of Coates, and Gay, and Kendi.
For words, and writing, and literature so expansive it steals your breath. For the ability to find joy, to give joy and to share joy in such a way that it always, always reflects right back.
Pat Strosahl, executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima
As a family man: That everyone in my family has been safe so far through the COVID crisis — and that a vaccine promises a light at the end of the tunnel where we might be able to gather again without fear or precautions.
As director for The Seasons: For the partnerships with other creative souls (Chinook Fest, Digital Vendetta, Leo Roy, Randy Beehler and Seasons staff, and all our performing artists) to produce something new, creative and engaging for our community. Livestream concerts, are opening new doors for The Seasons’ future in a season of darkness.
As a citizen: For the government locally, regionally and nationally who had the bipartisan good sense to make available the grants and loans that have kept The Seasons and so many other arts organizations and small businesses forging ahead through the COVID crisis.
Personally: To be involved at 73 (going on 74) with a lively stream of music and musicians and people on my board and in the community who just LOVE music and support it and the artists who make it.
Delma Tayer, Selah visual artistI have always been involved in too many activities, but suddenly they all came to a stop. Never before did I have time for reflection and meditation, but recently I have even spent time reading my old classroom philosophy textbooks (instead of working to exhaustion in the garden). Now, going on to 97, I am beginning to appreciate my forced retirement and enjoy thinking about past pleasures. I have discovered nostalgia.
I have many good friends with whom I can commiserate on Zoom, one of my major connections to the outside world. And never before have I so looked forward to the daily newspaper on my front step. However I confess I will be glad for the vaccination. I am looking forward to a return to the too-active life.
Stephanie
Hsu, musician and founding executive director of Yakima Music en Accion
I’m thankful for being able to lean on my community of artists, young and old, for creative inspiration and encouragement. There’s a lot of “holding space” for each other that I feel lucky to experience and be a part of — in each group of artists I am lucky to consider myself a member of, like YAMA or my band La Cantina, I feel that we are holding space for each other to show up with our full range of feelings and needs and also to try to lift each other up during this crazy time.
David Lynx, executive director of the Larson Gallery
I am grateful for some time to explore new opportunities. In March I thought to myself, it would be nice to have some time at home to get a few projects done. So my wish was granted, but you can have too much of a good thing. So I started tackling work projects I had been delaying. I was overcome with emotion at the generosity of the community during this time for their support of the arts. I think I have realized that the little things — eating in a restaurant, visiting a museum, sitting in a theater — become that much more precious when you aren’t able to enjoy them.
Ricky Maxey, singer and guitarist for Yakima band Pastel Motel
I am thankful to all for my friends and family for hanging in there and being there for one another. I am thankful for my band and bandmates for giving me drive and keeping me somewhere in the realm of sanity. I am thankful for my employer (Bearded Monkey Music) for not only keeping me employed but also continuing to support the local music community.
Justin Gibbens, Ellensburg visual artist and bassist for Killdeer String Band
Let’s get the obligatory tropes out of the way: health, friends, family, gainful employment, a loving and affectionate wife who laughs at all of my jokes, coonhounds, reptile petting zoos, opposable thumbs, cold beer, ’80s Thrash metal, nature documentaries, one-term presidents, black licorice and the fossil record. I AM TRULY THANKFUL for the Pacific Northwest and, more specifically, Central Washington. I’m thankful for wild, open spaces and star-spangled nights, for the crisp mountain air and vast expanses of sky. For rugged and undeveloped horizons, for distinct and penetrating seasons and the glorious consequence these things have upon my psyche.
Cody
Beebe, Yakima Valley musician, Chinook Fest co-founder and Digital Vendetta Productions
I’m grateful for the health and happiness of my daughter and wife who have made 2020 such a blessing. I’m also thankful for The Seasons Performance Hall for pushing forward with virtual livestreaming concerts, and for the fans and family of Chinook Fest for supporting our virtual fundraiser so selflessly. Lastly, I’m thankful for the resilience that will arise from the challenges we’ve all faced.
Jamaica Zoglman, Yakima visual artistIt’s a small thing, but I’m thankful that businesses, friends, and family have been willing to move activities outdoors even as winter approaches. I love to be outside in all weather, and it is deeply delightful to share this experience, and to see others enjoying outdoor winter living for the first time. “Det finnes ikke dårlig vær, bare dårlige klær.” (There is no bad weather, only bad clothes!)
David Rogers, executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra
I’m thankful to live in a community with an abundance of generosity — not only generosity in financial support for our area nonprofits such as the Yakima Symphony, but also a willingness to get together (whatever that means these days) and roll up our sleeves to envision and create an even better Yakima for generations to come.
Heath Lambe, curator of exhibits at the Yakima Valley Museum
Bertrand Russell wrote “Man is a rational animal — so at least I have been told. Throughout a long life I have looked diligently for evidence in favour of this statement, but so far I have not had the good fortune to come across it.” Current affairs might lead us to agree with Bertrand’s cheeky observation, but I have faith in the “rational animal.” Despite all our shortcomings, we have the capacity for love. And, that is what I am thankful for this year. Yep, to think through a problem logically, and argue in a logical manner to come to an understanding of the facts, and if that doesn’t work our ability to still have compassion for those we might not agree with. Society is built on it. And, I know that in our postmodern world it might be hard to agree on the “facts.” So, as we visit with family over the holidays, and that inevitable topic of politics comes up at the table remember if our ability to reason with each other falls short, our ability to love each other doesn’t need to.
Todd Walberg, music photographer and music booker
During this crazy year, I’m thankful for the time and support my beautiful wife Arissa has given me to revisit some painting themes I’ve had in mind for years. The ability to raise our little guy in a creative household is a blessing indeed.