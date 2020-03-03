Weekend Pick: Felipe Esparza is funny, deeper than you think

Felipe Esparza has a laid-back comic delivery and a stage presence you could almost call cuddly, with his velvet blazers, shaggy hair and beard.
The 43-year-old comedian’s tone tends to stay somewhere between goofy and impishly mischievous. But if you listen to him enough, you realize the sum of his material — much of it culled from personal experience in his youth — represents a distinctive and thoughtful voice.
Esparza’s family hired coyotes to smuggle them into the United States, where they settled in East Los Angeles. He grew up in the housing projects there and became a teenage father with a drug and alcohol problem before a stint in rehab led to the realization that he wanted to try comedy.
And from all of that, he spins lighthearted (at least on their surface) tales of culture clashes and family squabbles that demonstrate a keen eye for the absurd and a survivor’s ability to laugh at pain. That he ended up a success story helps, of course.
It didn’t happen immediately or easily, though. Esparza added plenty more life experience to his well of material in the 16 years between when he started comedy and when he really got his big break, winning NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2010. Since then, he’s seen his profile steadily rise via a pair of well-received standup specials, “They’re Not Gonna Laugh At You” in 2012 and “Translate This” in 2019, and increasingly frequent appearances in television and film.
In those roles, too, he tends to play amiable slacker types. And to some extent he likely is that. That’s not all he is, though. Underneath that persona there’s a comic mind weened on difficulty and pain. That he’s been able to make that stuff genuinely funny makes him very much worth listening to.
If you go
What: Felipe Esparza
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Legends Casino Hotel, 580 Fort Road in Toppenish
Tickets: $20-$40
Information: www.felipesworld.com, www.legendscasino.com, 509-865-8800