Two Yakima students among statewide winners at art show

Two students from Yakima, Rocio Garcia and Justin Berger, are among those earning statewide honors for their creative skills at the 47th annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show.
The Washington’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, or OSPI, announced the winners through a Facebook live presentation May 28.
Purchase awards of $200 went to 16 student entries from a field of 113 art pieces. Artwork advanced to this OSPI show from nine regional exhibits held earlier this spring. The OSPI show also designated honorable mention recognition to four other students.
Rocio Garcia, an 11th grade student at Davis High School, won this year’s OSPI Staff Choice Award for her pastel and chalk artwork titled “Boys Don’t Cry.” Rocio is a student of Davis art teacher Carole Huls, whose students have had art entries advance to OSPI’s state show three of the past four years.
The Davis High School student’s work depicts an older boy crying and wearing a crown of flowers on top of his head. It will be purchased for the ongoing display of student art at OSPI’s offices in Olympia.
In recorded comments that were included in OSPI’s Facebook live presentation, Rocio said: “I think that both genders should be able to embrace emotion without any fear of judgment from others. The flowers on his head were added later on to represent the view society has that showing emotion is a feminine trait, and that femininity is weak and fragile, kind of like the flowers on the flower crown. But I also wanted to make sure that the flower crown was composed of gladiola flowers, which represent strength.”
Eisenhower High School senior Justin Berger earned one of the four honorable mentions for a black and white photograph titled “Every Drop Counts,” which depicts an angled, rippling drop of water. Berger is a student of Eisenhower art teacher Lance Johnson, who has had students advance to the show for five consecutive years.
The 2020 statewide show was scheduled to be on exhibit in OSPI’s facilities at the Old Capitol Building in Olympia from April through the end of May. Instead, all 113 pieces in this year’s show are being made available for viewing from OSPI’s Arts website at bit.ly/YHR-OSPIshow.
A recording of the 100-minute awards presentation is available on the organization’s Facebook site at bit.ly/YHR-ArtAudio. Rocio’s award is presented at about the 12-minute mark. The honorable mention presentations involving Berger start about the 1:16:15 mark.
Four other south-central Washington high school students were part of this year’s OSPI statewide show, advancing with work that was exhibited in the ESD 105 Regional High School Art Show held in February and March at the Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center:
• East Valley High School 12th grader Gabriella Byers for photo titled “Acrobat.”
• West Valley High School 10th grader Haley Lambert for mixed media artwork titled “The Three Muses.”
• Toppenish High School 12th grader Jasmine Martinez for ceramic sculpture titled “Fall Into Autumn.”
• Toppenish High School 12th grader Alexia Soto for ceramic sculpture titled “Demeter.”