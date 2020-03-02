5 Things to do This Weekend: March. 5, 2020

Don’t know what to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered; here are this week’s top picks for entertainment in the Yakima Valley.
■ Too Short and E-40
8 p.m. Friday; Club Geminis, 5 Ranchrite Road; $50; www.facebook.com/tooshort, www.facebook.com/e40, www.facebook.com/geminisnightclub, 509-731-8915
You can’t tell the story of West Coast rap without Too Short and E-40. They’re pioneers, having started in the 1980s, and have found continued prominence into the 21st century. And they’re recognized by old heads as much for their stylistic innovation as their commercial success. They’ll be joined at this show by fellow West Coast rapper Mack 10, who had his own string of successes in the 1990s including as a member of the supergroup Westside Connection with WC and Ice Cube.
■ “Girlfriends of the Guerrilla Girls” artist talk
3-5 p.m. Saturday; Gallery One, 408 N. Pearl St. in Ellensburg; free; www.guerrillagirls.com, www.gallery-one.org, 509-925-2670
The exhibit “Girlfriends of the Guerilla Girls,” featuring feminist art from the Northwest inspired by the famed anonymous artist-activist group, is going to be on the walls at Gallery One from Friday through March 28. So you’ll have plenty of chances to see it. But you might want to be there for this artist talk, which features Ann Leda Shapiro and Alice Dubiel, among others. The former will have a piece in the show — a 20-by-14-inch watercolor called “Anger” — that New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art refused to hang as part of Shapiro’s 1973 solo exhibition. The latter is a Seattle activist and artist whose work focuses on environmental and social justice.
■ “The SpongeBob Musical”
7:30 p.m. Sunday; The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St.; $12-$84; www.spongebobbroadway.com, www.capitoltheatre.org; 509-853-2787
Way back around the turn of the century, I was flipping through TV channels (I know, how very turn-of-the-century of me) when I spotted film director Jim Jarmusch and artist-actor-musician John Lurie fishing together. It was footage from Lurie’s cult-classic TV series “Fishing With John.” But I hadn’t stumbled upon an episode of that show; I had stumbled onto something wholly different but equally weird: “SpongeBob SquarePants.” The animated show, with its bizarro humor and sincerely sweet tone, was only just beginning to grow into the pop-culture monster it would become. I was fully on board just based on the show’s choice of stock footage. This musical, which earned 12 Tony nominations in 2018, maintains that magical formula and adds a whole bunch of Broadway-style showmanship to it.
■ Old Forester tasting seminar
5 p.m. Monday; Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave.; $25; www.facebook.com/BillsPlaceTav, 509-575-9513
The best way to learn about the differences in spirits is to taste them side by side. Around here that has always meant buying the bottles and tasting at home. (Bars generally don’t sell less than a full pour, and they aren’t going to want you to have three or four of them on your table at once.) That’s why this event, at which guests will have a chance to taste several Old Forester bottlings, is so attractive. Well, that and the fact that Old Forester makes really nice bourbons and ryes. Its flagship 86-proof bourbon is among the best values in booze, and that’s just the floor model. Whatever other Old Forester offerings will be included in this tasting are guaranteed to be worth your time.
■ Billy Goat Duo with Star Anna and Birdie Fenn Cent
7-10 p.m. Wednesday; 308 N. Main St. in Ellensburg; free; www.jonathanwarrenmusic.com, www.facebook.com/thestaranna, www.facebook.com/birdiefenncent
I don’t know exactly what to expect from Billy Goat Duo. The band (Jonathan Warren and David Henry of the Boise, Idaho, band Jonathan Warren and The Billy Goats) is presumably some kind of stripped-down version of the Gothic folk the fellas’ main band is known for. That’ll work fine, especially since this show will also feature rising Ellensburg singer-songwriter Birdie Fenn Cent and all-time SCENE section favorite Star Anna. I know it’s midweek, and I know it’s a half-hour drive from Yakima, but this is a show you should make if you can.
— Pat Muir