The Arts Scene:

James Madison, in the Federalist Papers in 1788, wrote, “In a free government, the security of civil rights must be the same as that for religious rights. It consists in the one case in the multiplicity of interests, and in the other, in the multiplicity of sects.”
In the Federalist Papers, Madison explains and defends the checks and balances in the Constitution. In it he states that checks and balances are “necessary to control the abuses of government.” He goes on to write that since this is a government that is “administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”
He talks about how this type of government can check the “tyranny of authority.” In the United States, he writes, authority “will be derived from and dependent on the society, the society itself will be broken into so many parts, interests, and classes of citizens, that the rights of individuals, or of the minority, will be in little danger from interested combinations of the majority.”
James Madison’s statement that “In a free government, the security of civil rights must be the ...” is the first part of a long title of a work by artist Jacob Lawrence. Created in 1976, the artwork has a man, woman, and baby. A toolbox sits below the man’s chair, as he holds a drawing of neo-classical architecture, reminiscent of Monticello. In the background, an eagle appears in the sky.
As a social realist, Lawrence created illustrations that documented the African American experience, including the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
Jacob Lawrence was born on Sept. 7, 1917, in Atlantic City, N.J. From a young age he enjoyed drawing and painting and created diorama-type paintings from corrugated cardboard boxes. During the Depression, his mother lost her job and he had to drop out of high school. He enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps, planting trees and building dams.
Lawrence was eventually assigned to an easel project with the Works Progress Administration and produced a series of paintings on the founder of the Republic of Haiti, Toussaint L’Ouverture, and became more well known for his paintings of African Americans in history and scenes of African American life.
In 1937, Lawrence obtained a scholarship to the American Artists School in New York, then by 1943 joined the U.S. Coast Guard and served on troop ships that sailed to Italy and India.
After the war, he pursued his painting and served on the faculty of several colleges and universities. He eventually accepted a job as professor in the School of Art at the University of Washington. He retired in 1980 and continued to serve as emeritus professor until his death in 2000.
In creating his work, he is best known for using gouache, a water-based paint. He described his work as dynamic cubism, and thought of himself as not only an artist, but an educator, focusing on the history of African Americans.
