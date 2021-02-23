The Arts Scene:

Being a big fan of the Emmy and Golden Globe-honored drama “Downton Abbey,” which ran for six seasons on PBS (2011-16), I felt a yearning to drive to Spokane to see the newest exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture.
“Dressing the Abbey” features 38 costumes worn by actors from the show that depict fashions of the British aristocracy and their servants in the early 20th century. Each costume represents a moment in the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their staff, who lived on the Downton Abbey estate. The fictional series follows members of the household from the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 through the first World War, and into the summer of 1927.
The exhibition showcases the turbulence and changes in the late Edwardian era into the 1920s through the fashions of the period, while evoking fans’ favorite moments.
The costumes were made for the show range from country tweeds and riding outfits; servants’ uniforms and footmen’s livery; to lavish evening attire crafted from sumptuous fabrics and decorated with intricate embroidery, lace, and beading.
Designed from old photographs and patterns, sometimes incorporating pieces of vintage fabric with stunning handwork, the clothing was produced by the renowned London costume house, Cosprop Ltd.
Since the exhibit has ticketed time entry, two of us were lucky to have the place to ourselves. We eventually met up with my friend Freya Liggett, Curator of History at the MAC.
Freya and I talked about how the costumes came and then the museum worked with the Spokane Civic Theater to provide sets, lighting, and effects. The exhibit included period furnishings from the museum’s collection.
Following the exhibit, we walked with Freya to the museum’s historic house, the Campbell House.
In the Campbell House they have set up a companion exhibit to “Dressing the Abbey” called “Spinning a Yarn.” The Campbell House was built in 1898 by the exorbitantly wealthy Spokane Campbells, who made their riches in the mining industry
As you walk through the house, you find period costumes in each room. The intent of the exhibits in the Campbell House, Freya told me, was to have a display that complements what is going on in the museum. In May the museum will have an exhibit on the life and work of John James Audubon, and plans are to have costumes of feathers.
Also like in “Downton Abbey,” the Campbell house was equipped with a system to alert servants of assistance needed in any given room. In the television show, there are large bells — a replica from the show is set up in the exhibit. At the Campbell house, a smaller box of mechanical arrows buzzed and turned to point at whichever room needed tending.
Enjoying the “Dressing the Abbey” exhibit, you imagine the characters you came to love in the show. Then in the Campbell House, you get to know the story of real-life aristocracy.
To visit “Dressing the Abbey”, purchase your ticket on their website at northwestmuseum.org. The exhibit continues through May 2.