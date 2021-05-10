The Arts Scene:

I made it to the Boxx Gallery in Tieton last Saturday to view Cheryl Hahn's latest exhibit, "Drawing from the Well," and visit with her.
She said this is the art she had been creating over the past year. The moving shapes and lines in the works have a meditative quality; her artwork was described as combining “abstraction and symbolism that embraces elements of nature, science and metaphysical mysteries.” It encompasses an almost natural vibration -- something more soothing and contemplative.
Hahn explained how she uses different types of media in each work. Acrylic, charcoal, pastel, graphite, ink, markers, stain, aniline dyes, acetate overlays, oil bar and collage are applied to unprimed wood, birch and maple panels and paper surfaces. Even the use of erasers helps to reveal the underlying white surface, creating circular patterns.
What I thought was most interesting was her use of incised line in works such as “Channeling Blossom.” The surface of the paper is thick enough to cut through, creating a bright white line among the charcoal.
Her work is described as incorporating “a layering of images and organic forms that are interlaced with arcs, rhythmic marks and staccato-like dots and dashes that refer to a personal iconography that visualize her reality of being alive in the world.”
Hahn says she has been influenced by artists Hilma af Klint, Vassily Kandinsky, Arthur Dove, Charles Burchfield and Georgia O'Keeffe.
Although Hahn was sequestered as many of us have been this past year, I appreciate how she has used the time to be not only creative, but meditative and expressive.
You can view Hahn's works at the Larson Gallery in the exhibit “Who’s Minding the Gallery,” at the Yakima Valley Museum in the show “Divergent Voices,” and the solo exhibition at the Boxx Gallery. “Drawing from the Well” will be on exhibit through May 29.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.