The Arts Scene:

In Campbell. Calif., local children’s book author Johnny DePalma created a pop-up art gallery called “The Emergency Art Museum,” which displays replicas of 57 famous artworks in his front yard.
What he has done is to show that even in a pandemic, art still goes on.
His idea was that an art gallery can be outside and accessible to all, and that a stay-at-home order doesn’t mean you can’t go outside for some fresh air as long as you social distance yourself from others.
Even before the pandemic, the Yakima Arts Commission made art available to the public walking through downtown with the “Windows Alive!” showcase. This ongoing exhibit makes use of empty storefront windows along Yakima Avenue and is easily accessible to everyone who would like to get out and enjoy some art.
The art in the windows changes about every six months and has just been changed out last week to highlight five artists; Amanda Ontiveros, Cathy Lapsley, Jaice Brasker, John Cooper and Kiara Castro.
Jane Cooper worked with each artist, respecting social distancing, to install the artworks in the windows. What is interesting is that how the work is displayed in the window is an artwork by itself, and is purposely devoid of titles on the works, just the artist statement against the glass.
Personally, I like to view the works in the evening, as the lighting focuses on the display, and it is nice and cool in this weather.
From Third Street, walking down Yakima Avenue, you first encounter the work of Amanda Ontiveros. The intention with her work has been “to make tactile sculptures focusing on surface decoration, texture, form and symbolism.” She focuses “on the hybridity of my heritage and nature in the form of decay. The cycle of the Monarch butterfly is tied to my Mexican roots. In the winter the Monarchs migrate to warmer regions in Michoacán, México, where my parents migrated from. Their arrival coincides with the festival, Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead.”
Then onto Kiara Castro. “As a first generation Mexican/Guatemalan American woman living in the United States” she writes, “I grew up with two different cultures.” She states that “throughout my life I have learned to lean on my heritage for strength and want to change the way we as a community are viewed. I create works that convey the struggle, pain and hardship I and others like me that have encountered, while simultaneously celebrating Latinx heritage.”
Cathy Lapsley works “with pastel, collage, assemblage and mixed media.” Her artwork is found in the third window. “I like a piece that moves a viewer through it and evokes emotion,” her statement says, “sometimes those emotions are light, sometimes dark.”
John Cooper draws on asphalt and concrete, which he says presents many challenges. “As a street artist you prepare the surfaces you get and adapt to those things you can’t change,” writes Cooper, “then there are the elements of wind, sun, shade and rain. Plus bending over and crawling around on the street is tiring on the body. By the end of the day your hands are worn raw with the grit of the street.”
Jaice Brasker’s statement defines her work with figures wearing different types of clothing “representing the eras and the characters’ personality I give them”
With all five artists and windows, they provide an opportunity to enjoy artwork while walking outside. A nice break from staying home.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.