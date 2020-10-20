The Arts Scene: Yakima Valley Museum changing for the better

Lately the phrase “Build Back Better” has appeared in public dialogue and on bumper stickers. It is the idea that as we come back after the pandemic, we don’t return to the same but instead make everyone’s life experience better.
This statement is true in the case of the Yakima Valley Museum. As I walked through the galleries with director Peter Arnold, you can see the myriad of changes going on throughout the museum.
One of the big differences is updated technology. Several areas have monitors with push buttons so the visitor can watch videos about the apple industry, early promotional films about Yakima, or Nick on the Rocks addressing the ice age.
As you come down the stairs, a giant mammoth skull and tusks greet you. A giant mural wraps around the back wall above rocks created by exhibit curator Heath Lambe. The new style of information panel is a rotating cuboid with eye-catching illustrations and text in both English and Spanish.
The staff here is also looking into a new method to have illuminated text and photo panels in both English and Spanish.
I teased Lambe that they had several projects going on at once: the installation of Carolyn Schactler’s exhibition “Couture,” the agriculture area, and mountaineering. And Lambe has his eyes on changing four additional areas.
Although many projects are occurring simultaneously, there are many items that have reached a completion stage, including the reclassification of the mud wagon as an interactive exhibit, with a new stairway that allows visitors to enter the coach and sit on the seats.
You can see many of the changes happening at the museum during the online Red into Black XIV event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The event is available through www.yvmuseum.org" target="_blank">www.yvmuseum.org. The preshow will begin at 6:30 with images highlighting the event, thanking sponsors and supporters and a special appearance by Yakima favorite John Gasperetti, who will get the party rolling. Guests will have a chance to mix their own signature cocktails with an online DIY tutorial by Gasperetti, who will be sharing two of the restaurant’s most popular cocktails. (Viewers can prepare themselves to join in the mixing fun by having on hand sparkling wine (Champagne), vodka, triple sec, sugar cubes, bitters, fresh lemon juice and lemon twist.) The evening’s emcee, Casey Corr, will reminisce with Gasperetti about famous guests over the 50-plus years of his restaurant’s history.
The Red Into Black celebration will officially begin at 7 p.m. after the preshow. Special guests include Trevor Greene, superintendent of the Yakima School District; Cragg Gilbert of Gilbert Orchards; Tony Klein, senior vice president with Banner Bank; Sharon and Ken Smith, 2020 William O. Douglas Essay Contest winners; and special guest Ginger Hislop. Peter Arnold, executive director of the museum, will share with everyone how the museum has met the COVID-19 challenge and share a sneak peek of the renovations and new exhibits that will greet everyone when the museum reopens.
The Red into Black online event is free and open to all. Part of the event is an online “paddle raise” with a special thank-you gift to pledges that are $250 and up. To enjoy the event, visit www.yvmuseum.org Thursday, Oct. 22, with the preshow at 6:30 and the event at 7 p.m.
