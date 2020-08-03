The Arts Scene: Women Painters of Washington are impressive

In 2015, the Larson Gallery held an exhibit titled “Visual Voices: Women Painters of Washington.” It featured works from the Women Painters of Washington, a group founded in 1930 by six Seattle-area artists.
Since then, the group has encouraged more artists from Eastern Washington to become part of the group.
The group’s goal is to empower professional women artists in creating, exhibiting and marketing their work while fostering art appreciation within their communities and beyond.
Then-president Judy Perry reached out to Yakima-area artists with a notice in the Larson Galley’s weekly email newsletter inviting them to an informational meeting at Mighty Tieton. Twelve women attended, and two went on to complete the membership application process.
There’s a two-step process to become a member of the Women Painters of Washington. The first round is based on the professionalism of the application, strength of resume and cohesiveness of five submitted images of artwork.
Applications are reviewed by the New Membership Committee. They nominate which applicants best fulfill all of the eligibility requirements. Those nominated are invited to submit five original, professionally framed works to the WPW membership meeting in April. The members view the artists’ work and vote on acceptance of new members.
Since the first exhibition at the Larson Gallery, the Eastern Washington group has grown to 13, including five Yakima-area artists and two from Ellensburg. These artists meet every April and October in Ellensburg.
Since October 2017, the Eastern Washington members have participated in exhibits at the Women Painters of Washington Columbia Tower Gallery in Seattle as well as juried exhibits around the state, including one that was hosted at Allied Arts in Richland in 2018.
The Eastern Washington division is hosting a four-month juried exhibit opening Oct. 1 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. This exhibit is in celebration of Women Painters’ 90th anniversary and the centennial of ratification of the 19th amendment granting American women the right to vote.
The group continues to plan future exhibits in Eastern Washington, including at the new Larson Gallery location in September 2022, when they will showcase members’ art and bring visitors from around the state.
Membership is open to all professional women artists living in Washington. Accepted media for eligibility include paints of all kinds, pastels, colored pencil, charcoal, ink, etchings, monotypes, hand-pulled prints, encaustic and collage. Applicants to Women Painters of Washington are juried on an annual basis. Applications are open Nov. 1 to Jan. 31 each winter. For more information, visit the website at www.womenpainters.com.
Current Yakima-area members are Sara Cate, Dena Elzie, Karen Quint, Darcie Roberts and Gayle Scholl. Ellensburg members are Joan CawleyCrane and Carol Hassen.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. His column runs weekly in Thursday’s SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.