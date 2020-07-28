The Arts Scene: Virtual exhibition highlights some 'Possible Projects'

My colleague John Bissonette began teaching at Yakima Valley College in the fall of 2014. Having previously taught at the University of Tennessee, he was a welcome addition to the faculty.
I had seen his artwork before he arrived, and then each year during the Student and Faculty Exhibition at the Larson Gallery. It was a pleasant surprise to see this new exhibition of his work through Columbia Basin College.
His newest exhibition, “Possible Projects,” is a virtual exhibitions of drawings; you can see it at www.cbcartscenter.com/esvelt-gallery.
The virtual gallery allows the visitor to “walk” around the gallery and see each work.
Bissonette began this project at the end of 2019 as a way to “remove extraneous information from his work and speak bluntly and directly to the viewer,” as the Esvelt Gallery states on its website. “As 2020 has progressed and COVID-19 has become an ever-present part of reality, they have taken on a different sort of significance. Sheltering in place has made him aware of both the comforts of home and the significance of the things we surround ourselves with.”
The website information continues: “This type of photorealistic drawing is a slow process by which an image is developed over time: first, the contours, rough outlines, and generalized forms followed by formless patterns of light and dark. Gradually an image gains the appearance of solidity and depth. This process affords him time to reflect on the object(s) pictured, to enter a meditative state and focus entirely on process and relationships, and to think of what the next drawing will be.
“These drawings are: a demarcation of time. Love letters to my wife and family. A view from the inside looking out. A distraction.”
The Esvelt Gallery at Columbia Basin College will have “Possible Projects” online through Aug. 18. For more information about the gallery, go to www.cbcartscenter.com/esvelt-gallery.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.