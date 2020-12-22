The Arts Scene: Vetrov's etchings will leave you longing for a white Christmas

In January, the Larson Gallery will be moving to its new location as part of the West Campus at Yakima Valley College. The original space will continue to house the permanent collection of the Larson Gallery Guild, now numbering 676 works of art.
Over 60 percent of this collection is displayed on the walls of Yakima Valley College — not only on the main campus, but at the Grandview campus and the Sunnyside and Toppenish learning centers.
In the hopes of a white Christmas, we will encourage the snow this week with some etchings from the collection created by Alexander Vetrov.
Vetrov was born in 1952 in what was considered the Moscow Region and is now an area incorporated into the city of Moscow. He was named an “Honored Artist of Russia” in 2002. He was a student at the Moscow Art School, then continued his studies at the Moscow Institute of Printmaking. Much of what he learned was from a fellow artist named Stanislav Nikireyev (1932-2007).
Vetrov’s works have been shown in numerous exhibitions in locations such as Moscow; Milan, Italy; Hamburg and Meldorf in Germany; Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago and Montreal.
Scenes of Russian villages, churches in ruins, and his home in different seasons of the year are all captured with accuracy and attention to detail. He uses color sparingly so as not to take away from the etching itself.
The Larson Gallery Guild collection includes several of Vetrov’s etchings donated by William and Karyn Watson. While some have been framed and put on display around campus, others wait their turn with other prints in storage, awaiting to be framed.
The Larson Gallery Guild original collection began as a few works of art that the director, Carol Hassen, offered to some of the school offices for display. It has now grown to an extensive collection valued at over $350,000.
The original Larson Gallery, built in 1949, will continue to serve as collection storage and double as workshop space.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. His column runs weekly in Thursday’s SCENE section. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.