The Arts Scene: 'Uncultivated' maybe, but remarkable

Many definitions exist for the word uncultivated, such as land not being used for growing crops, or a person lacking education and refinement. But the interpretation that fits the title of the new exhibit at the Boxx Gallery would best be "growing or developing without care." Artists Rachel Hall Kirk and Renee Adams let their work grow and develop independently.
Kirk explains in her artist statement that “patterns are a ubiquitous aspect of our universe. They can emerge from chaos or from perfect math, and from countless places in between. A beehive, a galaxy, a turtle shell, an atom, a mold spore, a vine twisting around a branch -- I am fascinated with and influenced by all.”
As the definition of uncultivated seems to be this expression without control, Kirk explains that her “drawing process is guided by inconsistency and imperfection, the very things that make me human. In order to develop a deeper understanding of the natural world, I visually engage with the patterns and textures that I find so mystifying through the act of copying and altering them. I begin by replicating a specific pattern or concept, employing a system of deliberate mark making that celebrates, and is usually guided by, the prospect of chance.”
Adds Kirk: “I often utilize microscopes to identify source patterns in a process I call 'sloppy scientific inquiry.' I am enthralled by visual investigation using scientific instruments, though I might not know the name of the mold or fungus sample that I’ve collected. Colors and mediums are selected throughout the creative process, as I respond to the initial marks in a fluid and free-form manner, while maintaining precision with the execution.”
Adams defines this idea of uncultivated by creating sculptures of plants that are wild and uncontrolled, yet the perfect representation of them seems to show control and precision. Adams is “inspired by the flora and fauna that surround her quaint Central Washington home in the unincorporated town of Thorp.” Adams says she creates “delicate mixed-media sculptures and small-scale egg tempera paintings.”
She remains active in the regional arts scene as a member of PUNCH Projects, a rural artist collective dedicated to the promotion of visual dialogue between urban and rural art communities.
When not in her studio or working as a gallery manager at a local nonprofit arts center, Adams enjoys “applying her Master Gardener skills in her own backyard, hunting for mushrooms, backpacking in the woods of the Northwest and exploring the world through travel in foreign lands.”
You can see the exhibit “Uncultivated” at the Boxx Gallery on its final days of the exhibition, Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.