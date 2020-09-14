The Arts Scene: Two exhibits at Clymer worth a trip to Ellensburg

While visiting Ellensburg recently, I wandered into the Clymer Museum & Gallery. The museum was established in 1988, when several community members approached the existing Western Art Association about establishing a museum in honor of John Ford Clymer.
Clymer was born and raised in Ellensburg. While in high school, he trained through the Federal School of Applied Cartooning, a home correspondence program. After graduation, he attended night school in Vancouver, British Columbia, while working as a freelance sign painter and illustrator for several magazines in Winnipeg and Toronto. He continued his studies in 1930 at the Wilmington Academy of Art in North Carolina, then Grand Central School of Art in New York City.
Clymer worked as a commercial illustrator for publications such as Field and Stream and The Saturday Evening Post in the early 1940s. By the early 1960s, Clymer decided to pursue painting full time, and concentrated on subjects of Western history.
The museum has several permanent exhibits, plus room for temporary ones.
Walking into the gallery I found a show called “Painting in Isolation” that included paintings by several artists from the Northwest Heritage Artists group. Each of the artists brought work they had done during lockdown in March, April and May in Washington. Because they were not in communication with others, not artists nor the world, each artist has brought his or her own set of selections to the gallery. The works are varied in style, subject and medium.
The Clymer wrote about the artists Teresa Adaszynaska, Tina Reeve Tharp, Edna Bjorge, Karen Watland, Judy Kalin & Shirley Hackett: “They come together as a body of work by women who are exploring their world from the inside.”
Further back in the museum were paintings by Charles Fulcher in an exhibition called “From Cowboy to Grizzly.”
Fulcher is from Great Falls, Mont., and paints in reverse. Beginning with a black canvas, Fulcher adds color and stroke. The remaining black “adds form and line” he says. His paintings have been described as edgy, fresh and full of energy and he believes that colors should be bright and dramatic. He “wants the painting to come alive with bold hues and dramatic contrast.” For his exhibit, the Clymer “highlights the edgy political alongside the bright pastoral.”
“Painting in Isolation” runs through Oct. 23; “From Cowboy to Grizzly” goes through Sept. 30. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays at 416 N. Pearl St. in Ellensburg.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.