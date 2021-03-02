The Arts Scene: Two artists, alone but together

The newest exhibit at BOXX Gallery is titled “Art in Isolation” and is the work of artists Carlos Prado and Rosie Saldaña. They wrote that this exhibit is a “reflection of their own realities and struggles while coping with these many months of uncertainty and confinement.”
I caught up with them at the gallery; I would say the exhibit is also a product of their friendship. As students, they attended Heritage University and concentrated in art. Pairing them together, you can see their approach is similar in some ways, but also unique to each artist.
Prado said that the year 2020 “made me realize that there are plenty of uneasy tensions that our nation is still struggling to overcome. What I was able to create through this time is my own interpretation of events that were occurring. I can only recall from my own vision that America still needs to mature as responsible citizens. We need to help improve our nation in a progressive way, and come together no matter our creed, sex or statues. This will help ensure that all who are Americans are allowed liberty, justice and the pursuit of happiness.”
“During this past year,” Saldaña writes, “my work has shifted to reflect some of the sadness and depression I have faced within these troubling times. Being isolated and stuck inside, I was given the opportunity to create work that helped me find some peace within myself. Even if it was only for a moment, painting has been my therapy and each piece I have created has significant meaning and hope for better days to come.”
“Growing up as a fourth-generation Mexican American and having little to no cultural history or traditions”, Saldaña goes on to say, “I use my artwork to find my own self-identity and not only embrace my cultural history but also celebrate it. My work for the past four years has included various aspects of art history. I also focus on the representation of myself as an artist through feministic attributes, and self-identity through a cultural heritage I had never connected with.”
For his work “Corona Time,” Prado “wanted to fixate on the struggle of what blue- and white-collar folk are going through. American workers during this chaotic time are enduring the loss of employment, and businesses. As the virus ravages our nation, the people of America are teetering in losing their homes and finding the means to provide sustenance to their families. So, the view of a person enjoying a drink after a long day of work is no longer feasible, but it is more of a disarray and hardship thanks to the virus.”
Although they each created their art in isolation, they have a strong bond that brings their work together at this time. You can view the exhibit “Art in Isolation” at the BOXX Gallery through March 27.
