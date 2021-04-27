The Arts Scene: The unmasking of art

“The Treachery of Images,” painted by René Magritte in 1929, is one of those artworks often discussed in art appreciation classes. The painting is a perfect illustration of a pipe, but written below it are the words “Ceci n'est pas une pipe” -- This is not a pipe.
Literally, the painting is not a pipe, but rather an image of a pipe.
Magritte explained the conundrum: “It’s quite simple. Who would dare pretend that the representation of a pipe is a pipe? Who could possibly smoke the pipe in my painting? No one. Therefore it is not a pipe.”
Yet this brings up more of a discussion of the strength of images. Dr. Steven Zucker, co-founder and executive director of Smarthistory, spoke about this painting: “Which is stronger? The representation of the thing, or the language that denies it?"
A bedrock discussion for art lovers, the idea was borrowed for the most recent exhibit of 13 artists at Collaboration Coffee. “This is Not a Mask” opened April 1; a reception was held April 23.
Maddie Hicks, owner of Collaboration Coffee, writes: “Simply put, this show is about the masks we've been made to wear over the past year and we continue to wear in the future -- and about those masks we've worn for much longer. They may have been put upon us, we may have picked them up along the way, sometimes we do not realize we've been behind something, an extra layer or two, for so long.”
“This is Not a Hoax” by Sam Lee is a nod to the original by Magritte. Written above an image of a mask is the phrase “ce n'est pas un canular." Instead of denying the image itself, it is stating the truth of what it stands for.
Says artist Carol Perry about her work, "Unmasking": It is “part of a series I did called ‘Elements of Change’ a few years ago as I was exploring the idea of the masks/personas we all present to the world, including my own … and the authenticity we hide beneath them. ... There is so much to say about that subject, especially now as we have added even another layer of masking to our beings.”
As in the original artwork by Magritte, the exhibition makes a larger statement about masks in its theme, “This is Not a Mask,” and left it up to the local artists to interpret. This exhibit will end Friday at Collaboration Coffee.
