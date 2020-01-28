The Arts Scene: The top 'Layers'

In any artwork, whether it’s two-dimensional or three-dimensional, an artist applies a medium that is going to add layers. We could think of these layers as material, but they can also be interpreted as meaningful.
As an artist, when you add layers to your work you are creating a story. “It is all about the story. I love telling my tale by making art,” say artist Janice LaVerne Baker of Tieton. She finds inspiration in found materials, mostly paper.
Baker is part of a two-artist show, “Layers Upon Layers,” that is opening Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Boxx Gallery in Tieton.
“There is a story behind each piece in this show,“ Baker says. “Some of the stories are complex and some simple. I am very interested in identity, in how we perceive ourselves. I am interested in my own history and that of others.”
Her own history is as a nurse, working in inpatient psychiatric units for 37 years. “If I would have told my parents that I wanted to become an artist, it would have been the same thing as saying I wanted to fly to Mars. So I became a nurse; my father was pleased.”
In this exhibit, Baker is shown with artist Jay Carskadden.
“I love Jay’s clean lines and her amazing sense of color,” Baker says. “I like that she tells stories, too, of the animals and symbols that inhabit her work. I love being around Jay. She is supportive and encouraging and loves to laugh.”
Carskadden has been a self-employed graphic designer since the day she graduated from the Art Institute of Seattle.
“Most of the work for this show is new,” Carskadden says. “A few years back, I started working with cut paper because I love simple shapes and silhouettes. That led to working with my gouache and ink paintings that I have been doing consistently for years. Eventually I combined the two.” The result is a combination of many of her favorite things: design, color, ink, white space, paper and magic.
“I love Janice and I love Janice’s art,” Carskadden says. “I get Janice’s work. I think her art is very evolved and I hope to see her work in major galleries in bigger cities in the future. I think we are lucky to have her here in Yakima and Tieton. She is truly authentic in her art and stays true to herself no matter what anyone thinks. She is a great artist, support, inspiration and friend.
“I think both of our art for this show is about ‘Layers’ — in materials, meaning and subject matter.”
The public is invited to the opening from 11-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Boxx Gallery in Tieton. The exhibit will run through Feb. 29.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.