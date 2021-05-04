The Arts Scene: The fine art of stitching music together

Pablo Picasso said, "To draw, you must close your eyes and sing."
“Musica!”, the newest exhibition at the Larson Gallery, explores all the wonderful ways in which music can serve as inspiration for the creative process.
“Musica!” is an exhibit from Studio Art Quilt Associates Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the art quilt: "a creative visual work that is layered and stitched or that references this form of stitched layered structure."
Over the past 30 years, the organization has grown into a dynamic and active community of nearly 4,000 artists, curators, collectors and art professionals around the world.
The Yakima exhibit features 31 works by artists living in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.
For this exhibit, Studio Art Quilt Associates wrote that “both music and art elicit emotions, create different moods, suggest movement, and can reflect light, depth and color. Over time, many artistic practices and processes have been shaped by sound and visual expression. The boundaries between music and art blur, as one becomes inspiration for the other.”
The exhibit was curated by Joe Cunningham, who began making quilts professionally in 1979. His early mentors were steeped in quilt history and traditions, leading Cunningham to a life study of quilt history and a love of traditional technique. Over the years his quilts have evolved into his own unique, personal style. They are in the permanent collections of museums and numerous private collections. Cunningham’s books on quilts include his 2010 book “Men and the Art of Quiltmaking”; Vermont’s Shelburne Museum exhibition catalogue; “Man-Made Quilts: Civil War to the Present”; and his essay for San Francisco’s de Young Museum exhibition "Amish Abstractions: Quilts from the Collection of Faith and Stephen Brown."
Cunningham found it a rare and difficult challenge to select the works for this exhibition. “I am not sure why I found the difficulty surprising, since it was exactly the job for which I had signed up, but I guess I did not expect to find such a foggy or nonexistent border between those I wanted to keep in and those I would be forced to leave out. I wanted to put together a coherent exhibition that would convey a sense of my own aesthetic taste and values.”
Cunningham continues: "To me, music is fundamentally abstract. It does not tell me what to think, it only relates a piece of the universe to which the composer has access and the ability to convey. My relationship to music is physical and emotional rather than literal and orderly. So, I decided to stick with abstract modes of expression rather than pictorial. While I did keep a few representational images, I chose quilts where the artist employed more abstract devices rather than realistic ones. They reflect my own experience of music.”
Cunningham believes that Studio Art Quilt Associates "has the ability to promote such individual expression among quilt artists. Through exhibitions like this one we can foster individual ways of making, thinking and seeing the world.”
You can view “Musica!” at the Larson Gallery through May 22. For appointments and hours, visit larsongallery.org or call 509-574-4875.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.