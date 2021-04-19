The Arts Scene: The beauty of the pencil

Yes, I have to admit I was one of those students who used to chew on my #2 Ticonderoga pencils -- not the rubber tip, but the wood. I never thought too much about those pencils, except when you were asked to fill out those test bubbles and it had to be with a #2.
These pencils were actually invented by a man named Joseph Dixon in 1812. He was the son of a ship captain and enjoyed experimenting with various uses for graphite found on his father’s sailing vessels. He mixed the mineral with clay and water, rolled it into strips and baked them in an oven. He then pressed the mixture into grooved cedar wood. It wasn’t until the Civil War when soldiers needed a more practical method of writing home, rather than using a quill pen, that the pencil became widely adopted.
Spending a majority of middle school class time sketching in my notebook with these pencils, not only using the tip but creating shading with the side of the pencils, I fell in love with colored pencils when I first came across them.
Instead of graphite, colored pencils have a core made of wax, pigments, additives and binding agents. The first art color pencils were invented and produced in 1924 by Faber-Castell.
Artist Laura Siebol's "love for colored pencils began over 30 years ago. I might try other mediums, but I am always drawn back to my pencils!”
She said her “art journey began with an obsession with drawing horses, and I drew little else until I was well into high school.”
Her artwork is currently on exhibit at Oak Hollow. What I found most interesting is the use of pencil on a black background, especially images of animals.
“I love creating art that makes a person pause and just enjoy,” she says, “whether it is a favorite animal, person, a beautiful sunset or crashing waves. It centers me to be always on the lookout for a beautiful moment to capture and share. I feel very blessed to have this opportunity to share my art with everyone.”
Siebol was born and raised on a wheat farm in Pullman. Twenty years ago, she moved to Yakima and has grown to love the beauty in the Yakima Valley.
You can view her exhibition, “Moments in Time,” through May 26 at Oak Hollow Gallery.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.