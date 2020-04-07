The Arts Scene: The artwork of the floating world

In 1988, while at the Sheehan Gallery at Whitman College, I assisted in an exhibit titled “The Japanese Artist’s Book: Woodblock Impressions 17th-20th Centuries.” The exhibition featured bound editions of woodblock prints from Japan. Although we were only able to open the books for display to one page at a time, we made it a point to change the view of the books to a new page each week.
For years after this exhibit, I collected every book I could find on “ukiyo-e,” a Japanese term that translates as “pictures from the floating world.” The word “ukiyo” originally expressed the Buddhist idea of the transitory nature of life — while “e” is the word for pictures.
The floating world referred to the pleasure quarters of the Edo Period, a period from 1603 to 1868 in Japan when it was under the military rule of the Tokugawa shogunate. Seeking to control public behavior, the regime set aside areas in all major cities for the establishment of brothels, teahouses and theaters.
Artists, for the first time, were inspired by the preferences of the general public and provided images of famous courtesans, actors, popular scenery and well-known stories. These images were not only popular, they helped artists make money.
One legend, expressed in the woodblock print “Sakanoue Tamuramaro in Rain of Arrows” by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi, illustrates Japan’s first shogun in the late eighth century, Sakanoue Tamuramaro. According to the curator’s notes at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where the print is in the permanent collection, “Sakanoue served three different emperors with unfaltering fidelity. Here, we see Sakanoue directing a dense line of arrows toward an unseen enemy, most likely the Ainu, whom his emperor intended to force into submission. The rain of arrows in the name of the emperor symbolizes the intense nationalism of Meiji Japan as well as illustrating Sakanoue’s potency as a military leader.”
The creation of a woodblock would require different separate woodcuts for each color. To create a woodblock print, an artist would first draw an image onto washi, a type of paper. The washi would then be glued to a block of wood, and the artist would carve the image into its surface, using the drawn image as a guide. The artist would then apply ink to the relief, and a piece of paper would be placed on top of it. Then, using a flat tool called a baren, it would help transfer the ink to the paper. This process would be repeated for each pigment.
My own fascination with this style of artwork made me seek out where I could find images like this online and in the public domain. I found many examples in the collections of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. LACMA is the largest art museum in the western United States, with a collection of more than 142,000 objects, with over 25,000 downloadable high-quality images in the public domain artworks without restriction on use.
With around 1,400 images of “ukiyo-e” images in the LACMA collection, the artwork of the floating world provides a dreamlike escape during this time.
