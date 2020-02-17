The Arts Scene: The artists as storyteller

For an artist, telling a story does not necessarily mean it has a beginning, middle, and end, but it is about the engaging the viewer even for a moment. The artist chooses how to communicate — but the actual narrative is how it connects to the story that the individual brings with them in the form of memories, values, and experience.
In the context of the exhibit “Nature’s Storytellers” at Essencia Artisan Bakery, the artists not only illustrate their story of nature, but that nature is a storyteller itself.
The exhibit “Nature’s Storytellers” is a collaboration between the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy that celebrates how nature tells a story. In the exhibit description it states that through nature as storyteller “we learn about science and the myths of the natural world and our connections within it.”
This exhibit is one part of the overall theme for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra 2019-20 season titled “One Thousand and One Nights.” The theme is based on the character of Scheherazade, a legendary Persian storyteller.
According to the tale, Persian King Shahryar was betrayed by his wife, so had her beheaded. To keep another wife from betraying him again, he would marry one each day, then have her killed so she would not have the chance of being unfaithful. It is told that he married 1,000 women before meeting Scheherazade.
Scheherazade had a plan though, as she would tell a tale to the king each night, but never telling him the end of the story. The king would have to let her live in order to hear the end of the story. The next day she would provide the ending, but then start another story, again leaving out the crucial ending until the next day. At the end of 1,001 nights, and 1,000 stories, the king fell in love with Scheherazade and spared her life.
“Nature’s Storytellers” is the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s seventh community collaboration. This current program began in January and will continue through March and has included a children’s art making event, a reading event at Antolin Cellars, and serves as the theme for the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s annual Winter Lecture Series, offered in partnership with Yakima Valley College. On March 10 at 7 p.m. in Glenn Anthon Hall on the college campus, Kristina Ernest will lecture on “Road Death and Road Life: How Wildlife Passages Connect Habitat and Save Lives.”
An artist’s reception for the exhibit “Nature’s Storytellers” will be held at Essencia Artisan Bakery on Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The community program will culminate at the March 21 Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s concert “Scheherazade & Other Remarkable Women” featuring Rimsky-Korsakov’s orchestral storytelling tour de force, “Scheherazade.”