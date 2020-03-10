The Arts Scene: The artist as storyteller

Walking into the Boxx Gallery during its newest exhibit, “Nothing Left but Bones,” you immediately experience a sense of happiness. The sculptures of Mark Sudmeier and paintings by Brian Holtzinger play well together.
Both artists have a thoughtful approach to creating a story with their chosen medium.
Says Holtzinger: “Not having the ability to paint pictures with words, I use paint and everyday images to create my stories.”
His most recent works, a series of watercolors, are built in layers and on a very dense paper. Familiar images of fish, rabbits and a somewhat porcine and baby-like figure appear in many of his works. He also uses Japanese story elements, as he has a personal history with the country.
With so many iconographic elements in each of Holtzinger’s works, it is fun to hear his own storyline — but you can also create one of your own. The more you look at each one, the more small story elements you find.
The stories, he says, may start out one way, but by the time he builds up the layers the story unfolds itself anew.
This approach, how to create a story with the materials the artist has, is what he shares in common with Sudmeier.
Sudmeier has been in the role of taking care of his father, so he began to work on taking time to work with wood, wire, paper and fabric sculpture.
For each work, he decides what medium he should use to create the desired outcome. In his sculpture “Georgia O’Keefe Greets the Morning Light,” it was the challenge of showing her hair flowing and freezing that instant.
Each of his sculptures is a blend of different media. Although capturing a moment of story, you can determine how the story has developed and where it will go from there.
Holtzinger and Sudmeier grew up in Yakima. Sudmeier has had a long history of working with photography and film, but this is the first exhibit of his work. “I find myself in a place where I never expected to be,” he says.
“Nothing Left but Bones” will be on exhibit through March 28 at the Boxx Gallery, 616 Maple St. in Tieton.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.