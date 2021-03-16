The Arts Scene: Take a walk through Maria Navarro's flowers

We've been experiencing some sunny days lately, where we get that longing to work out in the garden.
It was a sunny Friday morning when I walked into Collaboration Coffee to purchase a drip coffee from Maddie Hicks and see artist Maria Navarro’s new exhibit, “Life in Bloom.” Viewing the watercolor flowers brought back nostalgic moments of artists in my past who captured the simple beauty of the garden.
“Life in Bloom” is a compilation of Navarro’s favorite works created from 2019 to 2021 that she says capture “the beauty that is nature and life itself.”
“Flowers are a common subject in my work,” she writes in her artist statement.” “I love incorporating vibrant colors in my paintings to symbolize the full range of feelings that we as humans experience throughout our lives.”
“All of the pieces shown in this exhibit display nature as its primary content, with plants symbolizing a variety of things, among them fertility, growth and rebirth. 2021 will be the year many look toward with high hopes of renovation, positive change and a new outlook toward life as we used to know it -- to bloom in a period of adversity and struggle,” says Navarro. "The pieces I create are aimed to elevate the spirit of the people who take the time to look at them, and bring a speck of happiness amid uncertain times. I often find myself inspired by my natural surroundings: birds, trees, plants and even people, and it is these subjects I often translate to my watercolors.”
Navarro remembers art as part of her life since she was very young. She eventually picked up painting in high school and has not stopped painting since.
“It is my favorite escape from the monotonies of being an adult. My passion has and will be creating and sharing my art with the world, whether that makes economic sense to others or not. While I do not do art full time, I enjoy any chance I get to share it with others. The best art is one that can be experienced and appreciated by those around us.”
Navarro's "Life in Bloom" opening will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Collaboration Coffee at Yakima Maker Space, 18 S. First St. in Yakima, will be open for a socially distanced first day of spring gallery gathering. Navarro will be there to answer questions and will give a brief talk at 3 p.m.
The exhibit will remain up until the end of March.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.