The Arts Scene: Spring into summer with still life

The Tate galleries in Great Britain writes that “in the hierarchy of genres (or subject types) for art established in the 17th century by the French Academy, still life was ranked at the bottom -- fifth after history painting, portraiture, genre painting (scenes of everyday life) and landscape. Still life and landscape were considered lowly because they did not involve human subject matter.”
But it goes on to say that “still life can be a celebration of material pleasures such as food and wine, or often a warning of the ephemerality of these pleasures and of the brevity of human life.”
“Apples, Nature’s Beauties” by artist Cheryl Bush is one of those artworks that celebrates the simple beauty of a fruit that, although common to people in Yakima, brings back memories of its flavor.
Bush is one of a two-person exhibit currently at Oak Hollow Gallery titled “Spring into Summer.” She shares the space with Linda Lee Kirkpatrick. Both artists are members of the Yakima Valley Artists Association.
Cheryl says she “enjoys working with a variety of mediums and strives to depict the beauty of God’s creation in flowers, landscapes and portraits.”
Kirkpatrick writes that she has “traveled the United States and Europe extensively and retired in the Pacific Northwest in 1987.” She “can be found most days behind her easel or plein-air painting with friends.”
Linda enjoys painting wildlife, landscapes and portraits, but is “best known for her Northwest and Southwest pottery and basket still life paintings.”
Both still life painters, they also paint landscapes and subjects that trend more toward naturalism. Also referred to as Realism, of which still life is a part, they depict subjects from everyday life.
The Tate also defines the development of naturalism as “increasing emphasis on realism of subject, meaning subjects outside the high art tradition.” High art conventions “governed style and subject matter, resulting in artworks that often appeared artificial and removed from real life.”
“Spring into Summer” can be viewed at Oak Hollow Gallery until June 24. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.