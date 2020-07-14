The Arts Scene: Shrub-steppe captured in virtual exhibition

Some artists are often described as “capturing the essence” of a subject, meaning the core nature or most important qualities of something. This phrase came to mind when viewing the final selected works of the “Images of the Shrub-Steppe” virtual art exhibition, which can be seen at cowichecanyon.org and boxxgallery.com.
What are those aspects or qualities of the shrub-steppe (a biome or ecosystem) that could be represented? For artist Jane Alynn, her photograph “Blazing Tumbleweed” did just that, defining the plant to its distinct qualities, almost expressing its uncontrollable nature.
It is surprising and delightful how this work and others are monochromatic. Visually exploring Christie Tirado’s “Cowiche Canyon” and Sara Gettys’ “Evening, Yakima River Canyon,” I could see how black and white can be used to illustrate that facet of this particular habitat.
These pieces are part of 80 works of art that were selected by juror Renee Adams, the exhibition and publicity coordinator for the Gallery One Visual Arts Center. The call for artists asked for works that are inspired by the shrub-steppe lands of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy. This is the fourth year the Boxx Gallery and Cowiche Canyon Conservancy have collaborated on this exhibit.
Although this year’s exhibit will not include a live gathering, organizers say they “are excited to bring the beauty of our natural landscape to the community through a virtual art exhibition.”
Through works by 43 artists, you can see how capturing the essence of the shrub-steppe not only spans monochromatic to polychromatic, but captures the plants, animals, insects and geologic formations of the environment in two-dimensional and three-dimensional works.
The exhibit will run through Aug. 30; artwork is available for purchase. Those interested in purchasing artwork can do so online or by contacting CCC at 509-248-5065 or celisa@cowichecanyon.org. The CCC will coordinate arrangements for pickup or delivery.
Thirty percent of proceeds from sales of featured artwork will benefit the Highland Food Bank.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.