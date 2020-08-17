The Arts Scene: Pretty in pastel

In these days of virtual exhibits, we are still able to enjoy new works of art.
It was a pleasure to see that local artist Darcie Roberts had two pastel works accepted into the 34th annual International Open Exhibition put on by the Northwest Pastel Society. This exhibition was open to all artists working in pastel, or mixed media work of which 80% is in pure pigment (soft) pastel.
Out of the maximum of three pieces, Roberts had two accepted. Her pastel titled “Peeking Through" won fourth place and her work "And the Heavens Cried Out" was also shown.
The juror for this exhibit was Terri Ford, a Master Pastelist with The Pastel Society of America. Ford said of Roberts' work “Peeking Through”: “I really like the water in the foreground and the rocks on the shore. These things drew me right into the painting.”
Ford has earned top awards in many exhibitions at such venues as The National Arts Club in New York, The Butler Fine Art Museum, The Triton Museum of Art, The Autry Museum and The Haggin Museum, and has received numerous awards and been featured in a number of publications.
"I know that this is a common refrain among artists’ judging art,” Ford says, “but it was truly a difficult task to narrow the field. That said, I feel completely comfortable with my choices. I am so sorry that I will not be able to see the show live. It’s a good one!”
You can view the 73 works included in the exhibit at nwps.org through Sept. 19.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. His column runs in Thursday's SCENE section. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.