The Arts Scene: Postponed museum exhibit still a stunner

The “Divergent Voices: Common Ground” exhibit was installed and ready to go when COVID-19 precautions shut everything down at the Yakima Valley Museum. The show was also set to help celebrate the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote. The 19th Amendment was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, although it was not ratified until Aug. 18, 1920.
Now with the impending reopening of the museum on April 15, visitors will be able to enjoy the artwork of four artists: Deborah Ann, Cheryl H. Hahn, Carolyn Nelson and Laura Wise.
Deborah Ann writes: "Creating art has been the focus of my life. By the mid-'60s I was working exclusively in fibers and started making off-the-loom pieces, macramé and large-scale crocheting. There is something special about the touch of fiber, a connection with the earth that you don’t find in other 2-dimentional art forms. In the early 1970s, fabric sculpture became my chosen art form while I experimented with 2-dimensional works."
She goes on: "My work features images of people who are less fortunate and often overlooked in our culture, and many of these 'portraits' are based on those who live in Yakima.” When Ann travels, she captures images of Spain, Mexico, Germany and Prague to share in fabric. “Portraiture is one of my greatest challenges," she states. “I also embrace landscape as a theme in my work; I focus on areas I’ve lived in or seen.”
In the exhibit it is written that Cheryl Hahn features “organic, biomorphic shapes enfolded within dynamic, colorful compositions that allude to landscape, botanical growth and abundance. The mixed media-on-wood paintings depict forms that appear to be tumbling, rolling, swirling and congregating while at the same time releasing an animating energy, and is typified by intense color and texture.”
“I desire not to imitate nature, but rather to connect with it in a more ephemeral way,” Hahn writes, “thus capturing the alchemy of light, color, form and pattern of impalpable life forces that transcend what we see as the ‘real’ world. It is my hope that viewers will discover mystifying, engaging and celebratory aspects within my visual vocabulary that speak to issues of transcendence, perception, observation and memory. This is also true of past work that incorporates themes of language and communication.”
The artwork of Carolyn Nelson is influenced by the colors and textures of the sage steppe landscape and towering basalt stones that surround the Yakima Valley. Nelson writes: "The gesture and vertical orientation of the stones evokes thoughts of both witness and guardian figures. Their stoic vigilance reminds me of the ancient sculptures of female figures; their arms tight to their sides or behind them, their meaning obscure but compelling. These references are present in the human forms I integrate with landscape and architectural imagery. The images are often morphed between the more structured shapes of architecture and the organic characteristics of the landscape where the stones ‘live.’"
After living in the Yakima area for many years, Laura Wise said she “slowly began to appreciate the wide-open, dramatic skies and the simplicity of the raw landscape. I began to understand the beauty of the change of weather, and the moods and emotions reflected on the hillsides. The more I painted the landscapes of Central Washington I became aware of the twisted textures and line of the sage brush, and how strong vegetation needed to be in order to survive our harsh conditions.
"I noticed how dramatically the light plays over the landscape, echoed in the surface undulation of light on the sagebrush and surrounding hills. My painting methods and chosen imagery both reflect my use of metaphor in expressing the many parallels between life and our surrounding valley; the hardships, struggles and absolute joy of finding an understated but majestic beauty.”
The exhibit “Divergent Voices: Common Ground” will be on exhibit at the Yakima Valley Museum through the summer.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.