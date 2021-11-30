The Arts Scene: Portland meets Egypt via Queen Nefertari

If you have a chance to head to the Portland Art Museum before Jan. 16, you can discover the world of Queen Nefertari, the Great Royal Wife of Pharaoh Ramesses II, in an exhibit titled “Queen Nefertari’s Egypt.”
Drawn from the world-renowned Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy, Queen Nefertari’s Egypt immerses visitors in the magnificent palaces and tombs of ancient Egypt, including Queen Nefertari’s burial chamber. The exhibition celebrates the role of women — goddesses, queens and commoners — and offers glimpses into both royal life and the everyday lives of artisans through more than 220 works of art.
One of the most celebrated queens of ancient Egypt, Queen Nefertari was the favored wife of Ramesses II, who called her “The One for Whom the Sun Shines.” A colossal temple was built in her honor at Abu Simbel, and her tomb in the Valley of the Queens, re-discovered by Italian archaeologist Ernesto Schiaparelli in 1904, is known for its vivid artistry. Sometimes called “the Sistine Chapel of Egypt,” Nefertari’s tomb is the most richly decorated in the Valley of the Queens, with brilliantly painted scenes featuring gods and winged goddesses, animals, insects, and hieroglyphs illustrating the intricate process of passing through the underworld to eternal life.
Archaeological records show that Nefertari was highly regarded and educated. Unlike other women of her status, she could read and write hieroglyphs, and using these skills, she aided the pharaoh in his diplomatic work. While ancient Egyptian society was rigidly stratified by class, women were active participants in all spheres, from the fields and the courtroom to temples and palaces. Queen Nefertari’s Egypt explores women’s roles in religion, life in the women’s royal household, and their beauty and adornment rituals. Musical instruments, bronze mirrors, boxes and jars for cosmetic powders and ointments and precious jewelry offer a glimpse of women’s lives and notions of beautification.
Visitors also will discover the village Deir el-Medina, where artisans lived and worked, creating elaborate tombs and necessary materials for the afterlife. Queen Nefertari’s Egypt includes household items, tools such as brushes and draftsmen’s sticks, pickaxes and chisels, ostraca (limestone or pottery sketchpads of ancient Egyptian scribes and artists) and funerary votive statues that provide a sense of the way people lived, worked and practiced religion more than 3,000 years ago.
“Art has a power to connect us to and deepen our understanding of the lives of others, across time and place,” said Brian Ferriso, director and chief curator of the Portland Art Museum. “We are thrilled to bring to Portland this incredible glimpse into the lives of ancient Egyptians through the exquisite artistry in this exhibition.”
Visit “Queen Nefertari’s Egypt” through Jan. 16 at the Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.