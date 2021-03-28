The Arts Scene: Of weeds and 'sloppy scientific inquiry'

When you visit Ellensburg, it's always fun to drop into the 420 Loft Gallery. The building was originally a bank, and then Ellensburg's City Hall. It was restored by owner Mollie Edson and her family and friends, and now serves as a gallery that is in a loft or mezzanine above a new taproom called Pretty Fair Beer.
On Saturday, April 3, the 420 Loft Gallery will open an exhibit titled “Uncultivated: Renee Adams and Rachel Kirk.” The gallery says it's a “collection of ethereal paintings and sculpture by Renee Adams and Rachel Kirk that will have you looking at spring in a whole new light.”
Adams says her work “investigates the complex relationship we have cultivated with the natural world. Using species-specific references, I orchestrate implausible scenarios aimed at examining our own self-destructive behavior, but not without offering the glimmer of a silver lining.”
Adams enjoys the inherent beauty of plants, and says their “seemingly singular identities makes them a perfect stand-in for the human form.”
“Like us,” she says, “they set roots, claim territory and struggle for resources. Like pets, we have given them names that help define who they are. I aim to forge a connection with the natural world and spark an interest in learning more, by offering a platform in which viewers might see themselves reflected back.”
Her most recent series of large-scale sculptures explores plant-inspired imagery, while acknowledging the resiliency and adaptability of life on Earth.
“This time my focus has turned to the lesser-appreciated species that crop up in our lawns, colonize empty lots and sprout where most other plants cannot gain a foothold. Weeds are the most resilient and adaptable plants on our planet, though their ability to cross borders and thrive has also made them vilified by many. Parallels can be drawn between human perceptions of these scrappy fauna and the so-called 'undesirable' humans that crop up in today's polarizing debates. This new series aims to shed light on these contemporary issues with a botanical slant.”
Kirk says her drawing process is “guided by inconsistency and imperfection, the very things that make me human.” In order to develop a deeper understanding of the natural world, she visually engages with “the patterns and textures that I find so mystifying through the act of copying and altering them.
She often utilizes microscopes to identify source patterns in a process she calls “sloppy scientific inquiry.”
"I am enthralled by visual investigation using scientific instruments,” Kirk says, “though I might not know the name of the mold or fungus sample that I’ve collected. Colors and mediums are selected throughout the creative process, as I respond to the initial marks in a fluid and free-form manner, while maintaining precision with the execution.”
Adds Kirk: “The act of voluntarily copying a pattern or texture and then changing it to make it uniquely my own is the ultimate exercise in seizing and maintaining control of my surroundings, on my own terms."
The 420 Loft Gallery will open the “Uncultivated" exhibit at 10 a.m. Saturday. The gallery is at 420 Pearl St. in Ellensburg.
