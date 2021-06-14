The Arts Scene: No shortage of brilliance in this show

The art students at Yakima Valley College have been learning online over the past year and have been able to create an abundance of work.
Since the 2020 Student Faculty Exhibition was canceled, students who normally would have exhibited their work were invited back for this year’s exhibition. Student work was chosen from the spring and fall quarters of 2019, the winter quarter of 2020, the spring and fall quarters of 2020 and the winter and spring quarters of 2021. The Larson Gallery received 124 student entries curated by the art faculty.
Art classes at Yakima Valley College include ceramics, painting, drawing, printmaking, photography and design.
A large selection of the students’ best work makes this one of the best exhibitions of the year and a wonderful opportunity to purchase art.
According to YVC art instructor John Bissonette, this show “represents a small sampling of the commendable results of remote learning at YVC over the past year. It is a testament to the tireless efforts of educators and the dedication and drive of students during a time of stress and uncertainty.”
“Students have had to not only navigate the unfamiliarity and challenges of online education, but also adjust their lives and living spaces to accommodate impromptu art studios,” Bissonette said. "Faculty members, working with limited resources, have had to devise new methods of instruction to remotely communicate tactile concepts that are best demonstrated and experienced in person.”
Art faculty artworks are also included in this exhibition and include work by Chris Otten, Bissonette, Rachel Dorn, Meghan Flynn, Robert Millard and me.
The college will continue online instruction through fall 2021, so the decision was made to have this exhibition online. You can find a link to the show on the Larson Gallery’s website at larsongallery.org.
Thanks to the generous support of Tree Top, the Department of Visual Arts was able to award Best of Show to Madeline Crowder for “Bodhisattva 4,” Best of Clay to Azrael Wilson for an untitled piece, Best of Photo to Julie Wake for "Crushed Steel," Best of Painting to Angelina Godinez for "Everyday Objects," and Best of Drawing to Meghann Halfmoon for "Unpicked."
Dr. Linda Kaminski, president of the college, presented two awards, one for an animated film by Sophia McDougall and the other for “Tove Jansonn” by Crowder.
Honorable mentions went to “La Duka con Fruta” by Dayanara Jurado, “Fallen Chance” by Michael Barry, “On My Way” by Josephine Clark and “Same Sentence” by Vasti Hernandez.
You can view the exhibit at larsongallery.org/dova-department-of-visual-arts-2021.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.