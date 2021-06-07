The Arts Scene: New space, new exhibition, new delights

In the past few weeks, final construction elements were set in place in the new Larson Gallery on the West Campus of Yakima Valley College. A new floor, along with a diverse set of gray panels in the entrance lobby, completed the gallery and set the stage for a new exhibit to be installed.
That exhibit, the Larson Gallery Guild Members’ Exhibition, shows the artistic talents of its members. We now have a membership of over 300, and many are artists. Members are allowed to enter one artwork; this year the gallery received over 70 entries.
The artworks include a variety of media, including encaustic, textiles, photography, painting, ceramics and wood. The final exhibition displays the variety of talent in our community.
On the Friday before opening day, the gallery received 10 new pedestals. They are a welcome addition, as much of the work this year is three-dimensional.
Opening at noon Saturday, the best part of the day was seeing people coming into the gallery. Not being able to see everyone for over a year made it quite the reunion. Many of the visitors that day were the artists themselves, who also enjoyed visiting with each other.
There was a steady stream of visitors until 5 p.m., which kept the environment lively, while staying within a limited capacity due to continued COVID-19 regulations.
The majority of the visitors had not yet seen the new Larson Gallery, so this was also a treat.
The new reception area is also a gift shop, recently staged by volunteers Susan Harris and Jane Cooper. Items for sale in the gift shop include art by local artists, and fun art activities for children.
It is hoped that the opening of the completed building will set the stage for increasing activity in the new gallery.
Beginning Thursday, June 10, the Larson Gallery will launch another exhibit, the Department of Visual Arts (DoVA) Student Faculty Exhibition, on its website. At this time, the gallery encourages visitors to make an appointment online at www.larsongallery.org or by calling 509-574-4875.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.