The Arts Scene: Need an art fix? Go to Paris (online)

Although we are enduring the side effects of a well-connected world, there are advantages to having connection, specifically technological. On Jan. 8, the Paris Musées, a public entity that oversees the 14 municipal museums of Paris, began offering 100,000 digital reproductions of artworks in the city’s museums as Open Access — free of charge and without restrictions — online.
Its original release of 100,000 artworks has increased, as of this writing, to 324,622 works online, with 151,017 images in the public domain. Users can download an image file in high definition (300 dpi — 3000 pixels), with the notice of the work and a charter of good practices related to images under CCØ (Creative Commons Zero) license with information on how to cite the source and information of the work.
In a news release, the Paris Musées states that this is “a new step in the development of Paris Musées’ digital policy. The launch of Open Content contributes to increasing and improving the dissemination of collections and reinforces actions in favor of better access to art and culture. It also promotes increased visibility of works and knowledge of municipal collections in France and abroad.”
Through the online Collections Portal, parismuseescollections.paris.fr/fr, you can view collections from museums such as the Catacombes de Paris, Maison de Balzac, Maison de Victor Hugo and the Musée d’Art moderne de Paris. You can view artworks individually or by “thematic routes,” such as Caricatures of Victor Hugo or the elements of fire, water, earth and air. You can select an English translation via the menu, or set your browser to translate.
While I was looking for examples of printmaking, I came across artworks from the Musée Carnavalet, Histoire de Paris. In their collections, they have exquisite advertising lithographs of the Folies Bergère. The cabaret and music hall originally opened as the Folies Trévise in 1869, and then became the Folies Bergère in 1872, named after nearby street Bergère.
For example, there’s a poster advertising American Col. Daniel Boone, with Miss Carlotta, show him holding a whip as he stares down a fierce lion with its mouth open, fangs showing and claws spread wide. Of course Miss Carlotta, holding onto Daniel Boone, who has magically been resurrected after his death in 1820, has a lioness with cubs playing at her feet.
Another lithograph of the Folies Bergère, “At the Fair” (A La Foire), has a great deal of activity with a man falling and table tipping over as bakers run by with baked goods on their head, a couple dancing in the street, and a high-wire act in the background.
After perusing the online collections, I found a photograph titled “Portrait de Marie Rose,” an actress with the Folies Bergère. She pensively looks at her foot, holding a shoe horn, as her shoe is half off, delicately balanced over her long, striped leggings.
It is certain there are many hidden works from artists such as Rembrandt, Gustave Courbet, Eugène Delacroix and Paul Cezanne to explore in the Paris Musées online portal. It’s a delightful way to enjoy art while sequestered at home.
