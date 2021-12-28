The Arts Scene: Millennium Plaza still flowing through the years

It has been nice on these cool, dark evenings to drive by the official Christmas tree at Millennium Plaza. The official lighting ceremony was held Dec. 5 at the conclusion of the Downtown Association of Yakima’s annual Holiday Lighted Parade.
Although we refer to it as Millennium Plaza, the sculpture’s official name is “Water of Life” and was created by artist Wen-ti Tsen. This project was part of the National Endowment for the Arts' “Artists and Communities” initiative that paired selected artists with local state arts organizations across the country for the millennium. The sculpture was funded in 2000, but required extensive research and community outreach before final design work could even begin, taking more than two years to complete. It was dedicated in October 2003.
For artist Wen-ti Tsen, the central idea of the sculpture was “conceived by a committee of devoted citizens, and myself as an artist, to create a common space in a rather deeply divided city -- geographically and socially -- between the 50/50 residents of European and Latino descent, as well as the people of the large reservation of the Yakama Nation close by.”
“The Allied Arts Council of Yakima was able to raise the modest NEA seed grant into $750,000, nearly all from local contributions. The city donated an 8,100-square-foot parking lot in the partly demolished city center as the site for a sculptural plaza. I lived a total of most of a year in the area, made diverse connections, internalized the social fabrics, and collaborated with the local authorities, fabricators and artists.
"The design is a tribute to irrigation that gives life to the farmland and orchards, and to people’s labor that powers the community. It is an interplay of water, rock, bronze sculpture, light, and the orientation of the site with the sun and toward the distant mountain ridges that provided the source of the water. Two concrete walls hold 39 windows with objects contributed by citizens and artists as 'power totems' for sustenance.”
I remember being part of a committee that chose the final pieces to be installed in the 39 windows. Unfortunately, since that time, the project has been vandalized several times and objects have been damaged. Moving parts, such as the light ring and water systems, have been repaired and replaced with new technology several times, and items have continually been replaced in the windows.
The task of continually repairing this and other public works of art in Yakima has been the responsibility of the Millennium Foundation. The foundation maintains, encourages and supports certain public works of art that were recommended by the Yakima Arts Commission to the Yakima City Council, and are selected by the foundation.
Some of the repairs that have occurred over the past few years have been working with Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson to repair and restore the plaza benches. Four of the trees, which symbolize the different elementary schools in Yakima, were replanted, and during the summer of 2019 repair of the five water features was completed.
Although the year 2020 was a challenge in many ways, work continued on the plaza, including glass window and lighting repair, and in January 2021 a new light ring was installed incorporating the latest technology.
Now, almost 20 years since completion, the missing, damaged or worn art pieces will undergo replacement and renovation. In the fall of 2021, the Millennium Foundation enlisted the services of a specialist to work with Wen-ti Tsen to restore, to the extent possible, the objects in the plaza windows. Unfortunately, many of the items were original, so cannot be replaced. Plans for the restoration are to follow the original artist concept, and the project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.