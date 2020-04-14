The Arts Scene: Looking back at another hard time

In August 1939, Dorothea Lange came to the Yakima Valley to photograph the conditions of migrant farm workers. She was commissioned by the Farm Security Administration to document these workers and other FSA programs and clients.
The FSA was a New Deal agency created in 1937 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to combat rural poverty during the Great Depression.
Lange’s monochromatic images of people and conditions in Yakima demonstrate the sober feeling of the time. Lange had previously photographed migrant workers in California and rural poverty in Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.
Lange was born Dorothea Nutzhorn on May 26, 1895, in Hoboken, N.J. Her parents divorced when she was a teen and she eventually took her mother’s surname, Lange. After high school, she attended the New York Training School for Teachers, then decided to pursue photography. She studied art at Columbia University, then worked for several years as an apprentice photographer.
Lange married her first husband, muralist Maynard Dixon, in 1918 and lived in San Francisco. She traveled with him in the Southwest, primarily photographing Native Americans. While in California she operated her own portrait studio, and during the onset of the Depression she began using her photography skills to document the severe economic conditions.
In the early 1930s, she met university professor and labor economist Paul Taylor, and by 1935 both had left their marriages to be with each other.
They traveled together over the next five years, documenting for the Farm Security Administration the difficult rural life they encountered. Taylor wrote reports and Lange took photographs. It is with the FSA that Lange began to define her work in social documentary photography and her images began to be seen as tools for political change.
She would title her photographs in Grays Harbor, Thurston and Yakima counties with a simple descriptive quote — often one provided by the subjects themselves.
In one photograph taken in the Yakima Valley, Lange provides a caption that places the image in context: “Migratory worker in auto camp. Single man, speaks his mind.” She goes on to quote him:
“Them WPAs are keeping us from a living. They oughtn’t to do it. It ain’t fair in no way. The government lays them off (that is in Work Projects Administration — 1939) and they come in because they’re locals and take the jobs away from us that never had no forty-four dollars a month. I came out of Pennsylvania, used to be an oil worker. I’m getting along in years now and I seen lots of presidents and lots of systems. Voted for Roosevelt both times and I don’t know of any president that ever leaned toward the laboring man like him, but this system they’ve got here in the fruit is a rotten system the way they work it.”
As we face our own challenges during our own time, we can look back at the work of Dorothea Lange and see how she captured this experience in the Yakima Valley.
