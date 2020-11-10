The Arts Scene: Leap of faith begets first-rate exhibition

Planning for the Central Washington Artists’ Exhibition was a leap of faith. Although it was certain there would be an online exhibit, a show open to actual visitors would be even better.
Since most everything is being done virtually these days, I thought it would be nice to invite a juror who did not need to come to town. Lauren Lessing was the perfect choice.
Lessing is an art historian and educator with more than 25 years of experience working in museums. She currently serves as the director of the University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art. Her previous appointments include positions at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Mo.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree in fine art from Earlham College, as well as a master of library science degree, a master’s in history of art and a Ph.D in history of art from Indiana University. Lessing also serves on the curatorial advisory panel of the Gund Gallery at Kenyon College and on the editorial board of the journal Panorama.
After securing a juror, the next task was to put out a call for artists and hope they would be willing to submit in these uncertain times. After receiving 200 submissions from 91 artists, we found the answer to that question. The juror had the difficult but fulfilling task of selecting the works. and decided on 87 pieces for this year’s exhibit.
After notifying the artists, the Larson Gallery worked with Yakima Valley College for a protocol for accepting the artwork. Joshua Montgomery, a staff member at the Larson, set up tables outside the door to receive the pieces.
After the work came into the gallery, the next step was to install heavy temporary walls to provide more linear wall space in the gallery.
Now leading up to the opening, the next steps include setting the lights and placing labels on the work.
On Saturday, the Larson Gallery will have a virtual opening at 4 p.m. and announce the award winners. You can access the opening on the website at www.larsongallery.org.
Then Tuesday, Nov. 17, you can visit the Larson Gallery, but must make an appointment online at www.larsongallery.org or by calling 509-574-4875.
The 65th Central Washington Artists’ Exhibition showcases the most current and innovative artwork being produced in our region. Enjoy viewing the exhibit online or visit by Dec. 12.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.