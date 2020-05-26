The Arts Scene: Larson gala morphs into a gala-to-go

On March 14, the board of the Larson Gallery Guild was planning a 2020 gala based on the Roaring ’20s. A few week prior, with the advent of the current pandemic, they realized it would not be safe to proceed.
As part of the event, several artists had been provided with a wooden dragon to create their own work of art for the auction that would benefit the Larson Gallery.
Now, over two months later, the board of the guild has revamped the event into a gala-to-go called “Day of the Dragon.” On June 5, the Larson Gallery will launch the “Larson Gallery Guild Members’ Exhibition” online, with the option of ordering a special meal you can enjoy at home. Along with the opening of the exhibition, the Larson Gallery will have a live Facebook feed and online auction. The evening dinner and virtual auction celebrate the organization’s commitment to cultivating the love of art within our community.
This year’s event kicks off at 4 p.m. with VIP ticket holders selecting a specific time to pick up a three-course meal prepared by Fat Pastor Productions at The Lab location (4-6 p.m.). In addition, gallery volunteers are offering safe-distancing delivery of meals to ticket-holder homes. Each three-course meal costs $50 and includes two protein options and a vegetarian option.
The event continues online at 6 p.m. when the Larson Gallery has a virtual art opening on Facebook Live and concludes the live auction, which will be held on eBay for Charity during the week.
“We are usually constrained by how many people can fit in the room,” says Candice Dhane, head of the event committee. “But since we are going virtual, anyone who wants to participate in the auction may join us. We have many interesting dragon art pieces that have been created by local artists.”
Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance. The deadline to respond is 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. For information or to purchase ticket,s call the Larson Art Gallery at 509-574-4875, or buy online at the Larson Gallery website at www.larsongallery.org.
Bidding on the dragons will be open to the public starting Friday on eBay for Charity. A link to the auction can also be found on the gallery’s website. The auction will be open for bids all week and is open to all.
The members of the Larson Gallery Guild are looking forward to bringing guests into their virtual gallery to participate in the annual membership exhibit and joining them as they conclude the online auction.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.